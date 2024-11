Anupamaa: रुपाली गांगुली का सौतेली बेटी ईशा वर्मा पर फूटा गुस्सा, किया मानहानि का केस, मांगे 50 करोड़

#Breaking: #RupaliGanguly has sent a defamation notice to stepdaughter #eshaverma, who accused her of having an extra marital affair with her father, #ashwinkverma. #sanaraeeskhan, Rupali's lawyer confirms the news to us.



Story by @RishabhSuri02 https://t.co/wquDHuKGYg pic.twitter.com/DR5XZ0eIjl