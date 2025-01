Bigg Boss 18 Winner: करणवीर मेहरा ने अपने नाम की बिग बॉस की चमचमाती ट्रॉफी, मिले इतने रुपये

Entertainment ✅

Drama ✅

Trophy ✅

From fights to friendships, strategies to surprises, and all the masaledaar moments in between, Karan Veer has officially ruled Time Ka Tandav in Bigg Boss 18! 🏆👑#BiggBoss18 #BiggBoss #BB18@KaranVeerMehra pic.twitter.com/v6MnnrIGxn