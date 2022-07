'आ रा रा रा' एक्ट्रेस Ketki Dave के पति Rasik Dave का हुआ निधन, 'महाभारत' में निभा चुके हैं अहम किरदार

Rasik Dave husband of Ketki Dave, A veteran actor passed away on Friday as a result of kidney failure. He was 65. May his soul rest in peace.#rasikdave #ketkidave #rasikdavepassedaway #rasikdavedeath #rasikdavepassesaway #rasikdaverip #ketkidavehusband #riprasikdave #rip #news pic.twitter.com/8BR4nUvm7D