बॉयफ्रेंड संग शादी करने जा रही हैं नेहा पेंडसे, प्रीवेडिंग सेरेमनी की तस्वीरें आईं सामने

Shaitan Prajapat
| Updated: 31 Dec 2019, 02:26:20 PM (IST)
बॉयफ्रेंड संग शादी करने जा रही हैं नेहा पेंडसे, प्रीवेडिंग सेरेमनी की तस्वीरें आईं सामने
टीवी की सुपरहिट 'मैडम जी' नेहा पेंडसे शादी के बंधन में बंधने जा रही है। टीवी एक्ट्रेस अपने बॉयफ्रेंड शार्दुल सिंह के साथ महाराष्ट्रीयन रिवाजों से शादी करेंगी। बिग बॉस की एक्स कंटेस्टेंट की प्री-वेडिंग फेस्टिविटीज शुरू हो गया है। इस बात जानकारी एक्ट्रेस ने अपने सोशल अकाउंट से दी है। उन्होंने अपनी इंस्टाग्राम स्टोरी पर शादी से पहले की जाने वाली गृहमुख पूजा की तस्वीरें साझा की है। नेहा अपने लॉन्ग टाइम बॉयफ्रेंड शार्दुल सिंह से शादी करने जा रही हैं ।

इन तस्वीरों में नेहा मराठी लुक में नजर आ रही हैं। उन्होंने रेड बॉर्डर वाली साड़ी पहनी है। उनके माथे पर मोतियों का एक मुन्दावल्या है। वहीं दूसरी फोटो में वह मम्मी-पापा के साथ पूजा की रस्में निभाती हुई दिख रही हैं। शादी की खुशी उनके चेहरे पर साफ दिख रही है।

#Nehhapendse is getting engaged to #shardulsingh bayas and she is entering a new phase of life. This is a big news and we can't wait to know more of her . We got to see the pictures from the grahmukh pooja and she looks absolutely stunning and so happy. She is definitely going to be bride goals. We spoke to nehha over phone on her wedding and here is what she has got to say, " i am so happy to be in this phase. I am marrying the man of my dreams and entering into a new and amazing family. They are beautiful humans and i can't wait to start my life there. It's the best feeling of my life. I can't thank enough all the people in my life who made this ocassion so beautiful and worthy. " She is one strong woman we know. Be her stint with television, acting or bigg boss she has always risen to the ocassion and made it worth our while. We wish her all the luck and love for this new phase of here life . #perfectwomanteam #perfectwomanpvtltd #perfectwomanmagazine

हाल ही नेहा ने एक इंटरव्‍यू में अपनी शादी के बारे में बात की थी। उन्होंने बताया था कि वह अपने सपनों के राजकुमार के साथ शादी करने का फैसला कर काफी खुश हैं। उन्होंने कहा, 'मैं इस शानदार परिवार का हिस्‍सा बनकर बहुत खुश हूं। ये मेरे जीवन की सबसे अच्‍छी फीलिंग है। मैं उन सभी का शुक्रिया अदा करती हूं जो मेरे साथ मेरी खुशियों में शामिल हैं।'

बता दें कि नेहा पेंडसे पुणे में परिवार के करीबी लोगों और दोस्तों की मौजूदगी में शादी करेंगी। शादी का फंक्शन 3 दिनों तक चलेगा। मेहंदी, संगीत और शादी के फंक्शन धूमधाम से होंगे। बात अगर नेहा के अपकमिंग प्रोजेक्ट्स की करें तो वे मराठी फिल्म 'जून' में सिद्धार्थ मेनन के साथ नजर आएंगी।

