बॉयफ्रेंड संग शादी करने जा रही हैं नेहा पेंडसे, प्रीवेडिंग सेरेमनी की तस्वीरें आईं सामने

#Nehhapendse is getting engaged to #shardulsingh bayas and she is entering a new phase of life. This is a big news and we can't wait to know more of her . We got to see the pictures from the grahmukh pooja and she looks absolutely stunning and so happy. She is definitely going to be bride goals. We spoke to nehha over phone on her wedding and here is what she has got to say, " i am so happy to be in this phase. I am marrying the man of my dreams and entering into a new and amazing family. They are beautiful humans and i can't wait to start my life there. It's the best feeling of my life. I can't thank enough all the people in my life who made this ocassion so beautiful and worthy. " She is one strong woman we know. Be her stint with television, acting or bigg boss she has always risen to the ocassion and made it worth our while. We wish her all the luck and love for this new phase of here life .