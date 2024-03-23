scriptMeerab-Murtasim की जोड़ी दोबारा देखने को हो जाएं तैयार, 'तेरे बिन' शो का अनदेखा वीडियो आया सामने | pakistani show tere bin unseen video shared by makers wahaj ali yumna zaidi | Patrika News
Home / Entertainment / TV News

Meerab-Murtasim की जोड़ी दोबारा देखने को हो जाएं तैयार, 'तेरे बिन' शो का अनदेखा वीडियो आया सामने

locationमुंबईPublished: Mar 23, 2024 03:37:38 pm

Submitted by:

Gausiya Bano

Pakistani Show 'Tere Bin': पाकिस्तानी शो 'तेरे बिन' के मेकर्स ने सोशल मीडिया पर मीरब और मुर्तसिम का अनदेखा वीडियो शेयर किया है। इसे देखकर फैंस में इसके दूसरे सीजन को देखने का क्रेज और बढ़ गया है।

 

pakistani show tere bin bts video
Pakistani Show 'Tere Bin' BTS Video
Pakistani Show 'Tere Bin': पाकिस्तान का नंबर वन शो 'तेरे बिन' में वहाज अली ने 'मुर्तसिम' का रोल (Wahaj Ali as Murtasim) और युमना जैदी ने 'मीरब' का रोल (Yumna Zaidi as Meerab) निभाया था। इस शो को पाकिस्तान, इंडिया और बांग्लादेश जैसे अलग-अलग देशों से भरपूर प्यार मिला। स्क्रीन पर मुर्तसिम और मीरब की शानदार केमिस्ट्री देख फैंस इस शो के दीवाने हो गए। अब इस शो का दूसरा सीजन (Tere Bin 2) भी शूट हो रहा है। ऐसे में मेकर्स ने सोशल मीडिया पर 'तेरे बिन' शो का अनदेखा वीडियो शेयर किया गया है, जिससे फैंस इस शो को लेकर और ज्यादा क्रैजी हो रहे हैं।

'तेरे बिन' का BTS वीडियो देखकर फैंस गदगद हो गए हैं। इसमें वहाज अली और युमना जैदी के ब्लूपर देखकर फैंस इसे खूब पसंद कर रहे हैं और मजेदार कमेंट्स कर रहे हैं।

यह भी पढ़ें

पाकिस्तान में बैन हैं TV के ये पॉपुलर शो, 'नागिन' से लेकर 'बिग बॉस' तक हैं शामिल, देखें पूरी लिस्ट



यहां देखें 'तेरे बिन' शो का BTS वीडियो-

ट्रेंडिंग वीडियो