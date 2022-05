'पति की मार से चली गई थी सूंघने की क्षमता', Poonam Pandey ने Lock Upp में किया था खुलासा

Do support and do a lots vote for our fearless girl

To vote and Save Poonam Pandey

Press the voting button on ALT Balaji app



OR



SMS LockUpp<space>Poonam and send to 56161@altbalaji @mxplayer @ektarkapoor @kanganaranaut @lockuppgame#TeamPoonamPandey #PoonamPandey #LockUpp pic.twitter.com/dNK0M1pA6S