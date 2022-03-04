scriptRupali Ganguly starrer Anupama fans demand to boycott show on Twitter | अनुपमा में आए नए ट्विस्ट से मेकर्स पर फूट रहा फैंस का गुस्सा, ट्विटर पर हो रही बायकॉट करने की मांग! | Patrika News

अनुपमा में आए नए ट्विस्ट से मेकर्स पर फूट रहा फैंस का गुस्सा, ट्विटर पर हो रही बायकॉट करने की मांग!

रूपाली गांगुली का शो अब खतरे में है, क्योंकि 'अनुपमा' के फैंस एक हफ्ते तक शो नहीं देखेंगे क्योंकि नए ट्विस्ट को लेकर वो काफी निराश हैं।

Published: March 04, 2022 11:20:52 pm

रूपाली गांगुली स्टारर धारवाहिक 'अनुपमा' के फैंस अनुपमा को अपने जीवन में सभी बदलते मोड़ के बाद फिर से पारिवारिक ड्रामा से निपटने के लिए मजबूर कर रहे हैं। इस से फैंस शो के मेकर्स से गुस्सा हो गए हैं। ट्विटर पर फैंस का कहना है कि वो कम से कम एक हफ्ते के लिए शो देखना बंद कर देंगे। आइए आपको बताते हैं कि वो ऐसा क्यों कह रहे हैं और 'अनुपमा' के फैंस क्यों नाराज हो रहे हैं।
अनुपमा मेकर्स पर फूटा फैंस का गुस्सा, ट्विटर पर हो रही बायकॉट करने मांग!
अनुपमा मेकर्स पर फूटा फैंस का गुस्सा, ट्विटर पर हो रही बायकॉट करने मांग!
अनुपमा के फैंस शो में आए नए ट्विस्ट के देखने के बाद उसे एक्सेप्ट नहीं कर पा रहे हैं। अनुपमा को एक बार फिर पुराने मोड़ पर ले जाने के लिए वह शो के मेकर्स से निराश हैं। गुरुवार के एपिसोड के बाद ये साफ हो गया कि उन्हें एक बार फिर अपने परिवार और अपने प्यार अनुज कपाड़िया में से किसी एक को चुनना होगा।
वहीं अब #MaAn के फैंस चाहते हैं कि अनुज और अनुपमा एक साथ रहें और यहीं से अपनी नई जिंदगी बनाएं। लेकिन शाह परिवार का ड्रामा उन्हें पीछे खींच रहा है। दूसरी ओर, वह अपने व्यक्तिगत और व्यावसायिक जीवन दोनों में प्रगति कर रही है।
हालांकि, जैसा कि पिछले कुछ एपिसोड में दिखाया गया है कि किंजल यानी अनुपमा की बहू गर्भवती है और उसे अब भावनात्मक रूप से किंजल की देखभाल के लिए शाह हाउस में रहने के लिए मजबूर किया जा रहा है।
राखी दवे, किंजल की माँ उससे मिलने आती है और अनुपमा से कहती है कि केवल वह ही अपनी बेटी की देखभाल कर सकती है, इसलिए अनुपमा ने जिस घर को कुछ महीने पहले बा, वनराज के लगातार अपमान के बाद छोड़ दिया था, उसे उसी शाह हाउस में वापस जाने के बारे में सोचना पड़ रहा है।
अब जब अनुपमा ने अनुज से शादी करने और साथ में एक नई जिंदगी शुरू करने की इच्छा जाहिर की है तो उन्हें फिर से जहरीले पारिवारिक मामलों में घसीटा जा रहा है और वही बात फैंस को परेशान कर रही है। फैंस ट्विटर पर लगातार ट्वीट कर रहे हैं और शो के मेकर्स से अनुपमा को और अधिक प्रगतिशील बनाने और पारिवारिक मुद्दों से हटकर पेशेवर मुद्दों पर जाने को कहा है।

यह देखना दिलचस्प होगा कि क्या मेकर्स वास्तव में प्रशंसकों की बात सुनते हैं और अगले एपिसोड में अनुपमा के लिए चीजें बदल देते हैं या क्या वह अपने करियर और निजी जीवन को भूल जाती है और सांसारिक पारिवारिक मुद्दों में लिप्त हो जाती है।

