अनुपमा में आए नए ट्विस्ट से मेकर्स पर फूट रहा फैंस का गुस्सा, ट्विटर पर हो रही बायकॉट करने की मांग!

रूपाली गांगुली का शो अब खतरे में है, क्योंकि 'अनुपमा' के फैंस एक हफ्ते तक शो नहीं देखेंगे क्योंकि नए ट्विस्ट को लेकर वो काफी निराश हैं।
Published: March 04, 2022 11:20:52 pm
वहीं अब #MaAn के फैंस चाहते हैं कि अनुज और अनुपमा एक साथ रहें और यहीं से अपनी नई जिंदगी बनाएं। लेकिन शाह परिवार का ड्रामा उन्हें पीछे खींच रहा है। दूसरी ओर, वह अपने व्यक्तिगत और व्यावसायिक जीवन दोनों में प्रगति कर रही है।
#Anupamaa— Tans (@Tans51123903) March 4, 2022
Since their is no #MaAn i am taking a break for a week or more, can not bear more of this drama and cannot see Anu back into Shah and standing with V ridiculous and losing all the self respect.
हालांकि, जैसा कि पिछले कुछ एपिसोड में दिखाया गया है कि किंजल यानी अनुपमा की बहू गर्भवती है और उसे अब भावनात्मक रूप से किंजल की देखभाल के लिए शाह हाउस में रहने के लिए मजबूर किया जा रहा है।
One of my favourites The R couple— Divya S (@_divyasrikanth) March 4, 2022
राखी दवे, किंजल की माँ उससे मिलने आती है और अनुपमा से कहती है कि केवल वह ही अपनी बेटी की देखभाल कर सकती है, इसलिए अनुपमा ने जिस घर को कुछ महीने पहले बा, वनराज के लगातार अपमान के बाद छोड़ दिया था, उसे उसी शाह हाउस में वापस जाने के बारे में सोचना पड़ रहा है।
Anuj doesn’t deserve Anu if she has 2 bear d burden of Shahs evry step of d way 2day its kinjal 2morrow it b baa or pakhi den samar!dey will all come in semi circle coz dey knw anu will leave her life fr them!She has to make Anuj her priority or never marry him #Anupamaa #MaAn— 𝕤𝕒𝕓𝕚 𝕤𝕒𝕪𝕤💬 (@sabi_1605) March 4, 2022
अब जब अनुपमा ने अनुज से शादी करने और साथ में एक नई जिंदगी शुरू करने की इच्छा जाहिर की है तो उन्हें फिर से जहरीले पारिवारिक मामलों में घसीटा जा रहा है और वही बात फैंस को परेशान कर रही है। फैंस ट्विटर पर लगातार ट्वीट कर रहे हैं और शो के मेकर्स से अनुपमा को और अधिक प्रगतिशील बनाने और पारिवारिक मुद्दों से हटकर पेशेवर मुद्दों पर जाने को कहा है।
anupama, girl, listen to your boyfriend and freaking go back, for the love of God go back #Anupamaa | #MaAn pic.twitter.com/A4txhMymXs— 𝒂𝒚𝒖𝒔𝒉𝒊. (@_ayushi_saran) March 4, 2022
यह देखना दिलचस्प होगा कि क्या मेकर्स वास्तव में प्रशंसकों की बात सुनते हैं और अगले एपिसोड में अनुपमा के लिए चीजें बदल देते हैं या क्या वह अपने करियर और निजी जीवन को भूल जाती है और सांसारिक पारिवारिक मुद्दों में लिप्त हो जाती है।
#MaAn #Anupamaa now that things have slowed down and there may not be much exciting stuff until Holi .. until end of March . Ppl can get back to studying for exams or working or sleeping 8 full hours or even better watch old episodes of MaAn! 😂😂😭😭— ⭐️ (@Chirpy_data) March 4, 2022
बड़ी खबरें