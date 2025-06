पाकिस्तान में भूकंप से कैदियों की मौज, दीवार टूटने पर कराची जेल से 200 से ज्यादा कैदी फरार

🚨#BREAKING : 🇵🇰EARTHQUAKE CHAOS SPARKS MASS JAILBREAK IN KARACHI! 🔓🌍



Over 100 inmates escaped during quake evacuation!

👮 Guards disarmed & overpowered

💥 1 inmate dead, 3 officers shot

✅ 78 recaptured

❌ Dozens still on the run#Karachi #Pakistan #Jailbreak #Earthquake… pic.twitter.com/IkEbhoLK0g