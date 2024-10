ईरान ने कर दिया न्यूक्लियर टेस्ट! एक साथ भूकंप के झटकों से कांपे ईरान और इजरायल 

#BREAKING: 🇮🇱🇮🇷Simultaneously, earthquakes were recorded in the Tel Aviv area, Israel (low magnitude) and an earthquake of magnitude 4.6 was recorded in Tehran. #Hezbollah #Lebanon #Israel #Iran #Iraq #Syria #Gaza #Hamas #Palestine https://t.co/mwfb92SCZ3 pic.twitter.com/TLdvlR5CbM