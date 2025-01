निज्जर हत्याकांड मामले में आरोपियों को नहीं मिली जमानत, कनाडाई अधिकारी ने किया साफ

Fact Check By Red FM : The news that Hardeep Singh Nijjar’s killers have been granted bail is completely fake. Numerous Indian media outlets reported that the men accused of killing Hardeep Singh Nijjar were no longer in custody.



However, official confirmation has been received… pic.twitter.com/5zTOZbIr3l— RED FM™ VANCOUVER (@redfmvancouver) January 10, 2025