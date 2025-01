नए साल की शुरुआत भूकंप के साथ, वानूआतू में बैक-टू-बैक दो भूकंपों से लोगों में मचा हड़कंप

On 2025-01-01, at 04:37:23 (UTC), there was an earthquake around 14 km WNW of Port-Vila, Vanuatu. The depth of the hypocenter is about 62.7km, and the magnitude of the earthquake is estimated to be about 4.8.https://t.co/JhVOzyt6c0 pic.twitter.com/pTBAspmOF4