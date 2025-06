Tesla का मुंबई में नया दांव: कुर्ला में लिया बड़ा ऑफिस, भारत में मैन्युफैक्चरिंग की रोडमैप कार्यवाही तेज

🚨BREAKING: TESLA LEASES 🇮🇳MUMBAI, INDIA WAREHOUSE FOR EV SERVICE $TSLA



• Tesla leases 24,565 sq ft in Kurla West, Mumbai for 5 years

• Monthly rent: Rs 37.53 lakh, 5% annual increase

• Facility for vehicle servicing, part of India expansion

• Located in Lodha Logistics… pic.twitter.com/wm6xDFT7Cw