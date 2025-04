दिग्विजय सिंह का सबसे सनसनीखेज आरोप, 10 भाजपा नेताओं के नाम जारी कर बोले- ये ISI एजेंट हैं

NAMES OF BJP WORKERS WORKING AS ISI AGENTS



1- Balram Singh Chief ( Satna ) Bajrang Dal

2- Manish Gandhi ( Bhopal )

3- Trilok Singh. ( Bhopal )

4- Dhruv Saxena. ( Bhopal ) IT Cell BJP Bhopal

5- Mohit Agarwal. ( Bhopal )

6- Mohan Bharti. ( Jabalpur )

7-…