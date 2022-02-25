आमिर खान ने इमरान खान से किया था एक वादा, आज भी वादे के पूरा होने का पाकिस्तानी कर रहे इंतजार

Reminder for @aamir_khan that @ImranKhanPTI is now Prime minister of https://t.co/x3pY92BFbG you promised u will visit Pakistan so when ???????

Imran khan invited Aamir khan, after that He promised that he would come to celebrate Imran khan's win. Nation has choosen @ImranKhanPTI the PM of Pakistan. Now it's time to remember you! Your Promise :)

you are very welcome to Pakistan 🇵🇰@aamir_khan #ElectionPakistan2018 pic.twitter.com/GgYAEpMdyV— Usama butt (@usamabutt95_) July 26, 2018