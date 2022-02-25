आमिर खान ने इमरान खान से किया था एक वादा, आज भी वादे के पूरा होने का पाकिस्तानी कर रहे इंतजार

एक मीडिया इवेंट के दौरान आमिर खान ने सभी के सामने इमरान खान की राजनीतिक जीत पर पाकिस्तान आने की बात कही थी।
नई दिल्ली
Published: February 25, 2022 01:17:38 pm
ये वीडियो तब की है जब इमरान भारत में टीवी साक्षात्कार देने के लिए पहुंचे थे। इस दौरान दर्शक दीर्घा में भारत के अलग-अलग क्षेत्रों से जुड़ी तमाम दिग्गज हस्तियां भी मौजूद थे। इनमें से एक आमिर खान भी वहां मौजूद थे। जिन्होंने इमरान खान के राजनीतिक करियर की शुरुआत में आई परेशानी से उबरकर बड़े नेता बनने पर खूब तारीफ की।
Indian star @aamir_khan promised @ImranKhanPTI that when you will win election I will come to Pakistan to celebrate your victory many Pakistanis want great Indian actor to come on the oath taking ceremony of new Prime Minister of Pakistan pic.twitter.com/M6sxNCo1Av— Hamid Mir (@HamidMirPAK) July 28, 2018
उनके अलावा पाकिस्तान के कई लोगों ने उन्हें उनका वादा याद दिलाया।
@aamir_khan I think it’s time :). https://t.co/EF0t5mPkf5— Ali Zafar (@AliZafarsays) July 26, 2018
Reminder for @aamir_khan that @ImranKhanPTI is now Prime minister of https://t.co/x3pY92BFbG you promised u will visit Pakistan so when ???????— Addy (@aadilkhanktk) July 27, 2018
@aamir_khan are you coming in Pakistan?? as you promised with @ImranKhanPTI— B i l l (@Bilaltweet_) July 27, 2018
Is Aamir khan @aamir_khan coming #Pakistan to celebrate @PTIofficial ‘s & @ImranKhanPTI ‘s victory? As he promised?? #ElectionPakistan2018— Sanjay Kumar (@Sanjay3532080) July 27, 2018
Imran khan invited Aamir khan, after that He promised that he would come to celebrate Imran khan's win. Nation has choosen @ImranKhanPTI the PM of Pakistan. Now it's time to remember you! Your Promise :)
you are very welcome to Pakistan 🇵🇰@aamir_khan #ElectionPakistan2018 pic.twitter.com/GgYAEpMdyV— Usama butt (@usamabutt95_) July 26, 2018
