आमिर खान ने इमरान खान से किया था एक वादा, आज भी वादे के पूरा होने का पाकिस्तानी कर रहे इंतजार

एक मीडिया इवेंट के दौरान आमिर खान ने सभी के सामने इमरान खान की राजनीतिक जीत पर पाकिस्‍तान आने की बात कही थी।

नई दिल्ली

Published: February 25, 2022 01:17:38 pm

पाकिस्तान के आम चुनाव में इमरान खान की पार्टी तहरीक-ए-इंसाफ (पीटीआई) ने जब बंपर जीत हासिल की और क्रिकेटर से नेता बने इमरान खान जब पाकिस्तान के प्रधानमंत्री बने इस बीच आमिर खान का एक पुराना वीडियो सामने आया था। ये वीडियो 2012 का है।
इस वीडियो में आमिर इमरान खान को शुभकामनाएं देते हुए कहते हैं "आप जो ख्वाब देख रहे हैं, मेरी तरफ से दुआएं हैं कि आप इसमें कामयाब हों। मेरी दुआएं हैं कि पाकिस्तान में ऐसी हुकूमत आए जो वाकई पाकिस्तान की समस्या का समाधान कर सकें। जिसका इरादा हो कि पाकिस्तान में खुशहाली आए। मेरा दिल कहता है कि आप कामयाब होंगे।"

इसी के साथ आमिर ने कहा था, "जब आप इलेक्शन जीतेंगे तब आपकी जीत को सेलिब्रेट करने के लिए मैं पाकिस्तान जरूर आऊंगा… और बहुत सारे भारतीयों को भी लेकर आऊंगा।"

इसके बाद 2013 में हुए पाकिस्तान असेंबली इलेक्शन में इमरान खान की पार्टी बुरी तरह से हार गई थी। मगर पांच साल बाद इमरान खान की पार्टी ने बड़ी जीत दर्ज की। पीटीआई को सबसे ज्यादा 118 सीटें मिलती दिख रही हैं। इसके बाद इमरान खान पाकिस्तान के प्रधानमंत्री बन गए। जब उनकी ताजपोशी की जानी थी तब उन्होंने भारत के कुछ पूर्व क्रिकेटरों समेत फिल्मी स्टार को भी न्यौते के लिए निमंत्रण भेजा। इस लिस्ट में बॉलीवुड के मिस्टर परफेक्शनिस्ट आमिर खान का नाम भी शामिल था। हालांकि आमिर खान ने पाकिस्तान के नए प्रधानमंत्री पद के शपथ ग्रहण समारोह में शामिल होने से इनकार कर दिया था। उन्होंने कहा कि उन्हें किसी प्रकार का आमंत्रण नहीं मिला।

मगर पाकिस्तान के मशहूर टीवी पत्रकार हामिद मीर ने अपने ट्विटर अकाउंट पर आमिर खान का ये पुराना वीडियो शेयर करते वक्त लिखा, "भारत के स्टार आमिर खान ने पीटीआई चीफ इमरान खान से वादा किया था कि अगर वो चुनाव जीते तो खुद जीत का जश्न मनाने पाकिस्तान आएंगे। बहुत से पाकिस्तानी चाहते हैं कि महान भारतीय एक्टर पाकिस्तान के नए प्रधानमंत्री के शपथ समारोह में आएं।"

ये वीडियो तब की है जब इमरान भारत में टीवी साक्षात्कार देने के लिए पहुंचे थे। इस दौरान दर्शक दीर्घा में भारत के अलग-अलग क्षेत्रों से जुड़ी तमाम दिग्गज हस्तियां भी मौजूद थे। इनमें से एक आमिर खान भी वहां मौजूद थे। जिन्होंने इमरान खान के राजनीतिक करियर की शुरुआत में आई परेशानी से उबरकर बड़े नेता बनने पर खूब तारीफ की।
टीवी पत्रकार हामिद मीर के अलावा सिंगर अली जफर ने आमिर खान को उनका वादा याद दिलाया था और पाकिस्तान आने का न्योता दिया था।

उनके अलावा पाकिस्तान के कई लोगों ने उन्हें उनका वादा याद दिलाया।
