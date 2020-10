सलमान खान ने Bigg Boss 14 का ग्रैंड प्रीमियर किया शूट, घर में देर रात कराई जाएगी कंटेस्टेंट की एंट्री!

View this post on Instagram

And so it begins, dabangg style! @beingsalmankhan is here, watch the action unfold in two days! 😎 #BB14 Grand Premiere, 3rd Oct, Saturday raat 9 baje, sirf #Colors par. #BiggBoss #BiggBoss14 #BiggBoss2020 #Repost @beingsalmankhan (@get_repost) ・・・ #BigBoss14 coming to you this weekend...