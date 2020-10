Happy Birthday: एक्ट्रेस Pooja Hegde हुई 30 साल की, Hrithik Roshan की फिल्म से हुई थीं पॉपुलर

View this post on Instagram

Throwback to the time when @alluarjunonline aka Duvvada Jaggannadham was showing me how to become Miss DJ 😂 The Vibuthi Pro...😂 ‪Ty @harish2you for being the orchestrator of laughter...What a fun set it was and I think somewhere the fun we had on set reached the audience.. can’t wait to shoot with this super special team again @thisisdsp @kamera002 #DilRaaju Garu ❤️ #3YearsForDJ #DJ