scriptAkshay Kumar Film Cuttputli Climax In Trading | क्यों चर्चाओं में है Akshay Kumar की 'कठपुतली' का क्लाइमैक्स? इस वजह से ट्रेंड कर रही फिल्म | Patrika News

क्यों चर्चाओं में है Akshay Kumar की 'कठपुतली' का क्लाइमैक्स? इस वजह से ट्रेंड कर रही फिल्म

हाल में अक्षय कुमार (Akshay Kumar) की फिल्म 'कठपुतली' ओटीटी प्लेटफॉर्म डिज्नी प्लस हॉटस्टार पर रिलीज किया गया है। फिल्म को लोगों का मिक्स रिएक्शन मिल रहा है, लेकिन इसी बीच फिल्म अपनी क्लाइमैक्स को लेकर ट्रेंडिंग में बनी हुई है।

Published: September 04, 2022 02:15:13 pm

अक्षय कुमार (Akshay Kumar) की फिल्म 'कठपुतली' इसी महीने 2 सितंबर को ओटीटी के प्लेटफॉर्म डिज्नी प्लस हॉटस्टार पर रिलीज की गई थी। इस फिल्म को फिल्म क्रिटिक्स की ओर से कुछ खास रिस्पॉन्स नहीं मिला। वहीं फिल्म को लोगों का मिक्स रिएक्शन मिल रहा है। किसी को फिल्म पसंद आ रही है, तो किसी को नहीं। रंजीत तिवारी के निर्देशन में बनी ये साइकोलोॉजिकल क्राइम थ्रिलर फिल्म साल 2018 की तमिल ब्लॉकबस्टर फिल्म 'रतसासन' का हिंदी रीमेक है। उस फिल्म में विष्णु विशाल, अमला पॉल और सरवनन जैसे कलाकार नजर आए थे।
चर्चाओं में है Akshay Kumar की 'कठपुतली' का क्लाइमैक्स
चर्चाओं में है Akshay Kumar की 'कठपुतली' का क्लाइमैक्स
उस फिल्म को 18 करोड़ में बनाया गया था, जिसने बॉक्स ऑफिस पर बंपर कमाई की थी। वहीं इस फिल्म में अक्षय कुमार, रकुल प्रीत सिंह, चंद्रचूर सिंह और सरगुन मेहता जैसे कलाकार नजर आ रहे हैं। ये फिल्म एक ऐसे साइको किलर की है, जो स्कूल की लड़कियों को अपना शिकार बनाता है। खास बात ये है कि इस फिल्म में जिसने किलर का किरदार निभाया है वो यूके के एक्टर और राइटर हैं, जिनका नाम जोशुआ लेक्लेयर (Joshua LeClair) हैं। वहीं इस फिल्म को लेकर सोशल मीडिया पर लोग अपना-अपना रिएक्श साझा कर रहे हैं।

यह भी पढ़ें

Sohail Khan से तलाक के बाद Seema Sajdeh ने बदला सरनेम बोलीं - 'खान नहीं लगाऊंगी', भड़के बेटे Nirvaan ने कहा - 'हम खान हैं'


ऐसे में ट्विटर पर फिल्म का नाम भी ट्रेंडिंग में बना हुआ है। फिल्म में सभी के अभिनय को काफी पसंद किया गया, लेकिन फिल्म के क्लाइमैक्स को लेकर लोग अपनी-अपनी राय रख रहे हैं। दर्शकों को अक्षय कुमार की ये फिल्म बहुत पसंद आई है, लेकिन इसकी रीमेक लोग पहले ही देख चुके हैं। साथ ही फिल्म की कहानी में और क्लाइमैक्स में काफी चेंज किया गया है, जिसके बाद जाहिर सी बात है लोग दोनों फिल्म के क्लाइमैक्स को लेकर अपने-अपने रिव्यू और आइडिया साझा कर रहे हैं।

लोगों का कहना है कि कहानी में काफी लूपहोल्स हैं। साथ ही कहानी में काफी खामियां भी है, लेकिन इस फिल्म को लोग देखने लायक बता रहे हैं। बता दें कि इस साल अक्षय कुमार की कई फिल्म में रिलीज हुई, जिनमें 'बच्चन पांडे', 'सम्राट पृथ्वीराज', 'रक्षा बंधन' और अब 'कठपुतली' रिलीज हुई है, जो कुछ खास चल नहीं पा रहीं। इसके अलावा वो आने वाले साल में भी एक दो बड़े प्रोजेक्ट्स में भी नजर आने वाले हैं, जिनमें 'राम सेतु' और 'गोरखा' जैसी फिल्मों के नाम शामिल है।

यह भी पढ़ें

Kapil Sharma की वजह से फ्लॉप हो रहीं Akshay Kumar की फिल्में? बोले - 'ये आदमी इतनी...'

newsletter

Vandana Saini

Home / Entertainment / Bollywood

अगली खबर

right-arrow

Sohail Khan से तलाक के बाद Seema Sajdeh ने बदला सरनेम बोलीं - 'खान नहीं लगाऊंगी', भड़के बेटे Nirvaan ने कहा - 'हम खान हैं'

Sohail Khan से तलाक के बाद Seema Sajdeh ने बदला सरनेम बोलीं - 'खान नहीं लगाऊंगी', भड़के बेटे Nirvaan ने कहा - 'हम खान हैं'

सबसे लोकप्रिय

1
REET Result 2022: रीट का परिणाम हुआ जारी...!
2
आम आदमी को महंगाई से मिली राहत, 462 रुपए सस्ता हो गया सिलेंडर
3
Rajasthan Weather Update : राजस्थान में फिर सक्रिय होगा मानसून, होगी बम्पर बारिश
4
Tata Blackbird मचाएगी बाजार में धूम! एडवांस फीचर्स के चलते Creta को मिलेगी बड़ी टक्कर
5
इंदौर का किराया 195, भोपाल का 200, जारी हो गई नई किराया सूची
6
नए रंग में पेश हुई Maruti की ये 28Km माइलेज़ देने वाली SUV, अगले महीने भारत में होगी लॉन्च

शानदार खबरें

स्कूटर से गिरी गर्भवती महिला, पीछे चल रहे टैंकर के पहिये के नीचे आ गया सिर, मौके पर ही मौत, मातम में बदली खुशियां
स्कूटर से गिरी गर्भवती महिला, पीछे चल रहे टैंकर के पहिये के नीचे आ गया सिर, मौके पर ही मौत, मातम में बदली खुशियां
Weather Update: राजस्थान में फिर सक्रिय होगा मानसून, आज इन 5 जिलों में बारिश होने की संभावना
Weather Update: राजस्थान में फिर सक्रिय होगा मानसून, आज इन 5 जिलों में बारिश होने की संभावना
तुझे इतनी आसानी से कैसे छोड़ दूंगी, तू तो सोने का अंडा देने वाली मुर्गी है...
तुझे इतनी आसानी से कैसे छोड़ दूंगी, तू तो सोने का अंडा देने वाली मुर्गी है...
VIDEO : राजस्थान सीएम अशोक गहलोत ने कुछ इस तरह खेली कबड्डी, वायरल हो रहा वीडियो
VIDEO : राजस्थान सीएम अशोक गहलोत ने कुछ इस तरह खेली कबड्डी, वायरल हो रहा वीडियो
फड़का और लट कर रही फसल को चट, किसानों के अरमान हो रहे चौपट, गांवों में किसान परेशान
फड़का और लट कर रही फसल को चट, किसानों के अरमान हो रहे चौपट, गांवों में किसान परेशान
shareबड़ी खबरेंshareचुनाव 2022shareअगली खबर

Newsletters

epatrikaGet the daily edition

Follow Us

epatrikaepatrikaepatrikaepatrikaepatrika

Download Partika Apps

epatrikaepatrika

Top Categories

बॉलीवुड
बिजनेस
फाइनेंस
कार
धर्म/ज्योतिष
स्वास्थ्य
राष्ट्रीय
राजनीति
घरेलू और प्राकृतिक उपचार
उत्तर प्रदेश समाचार
कॉमनवेल्थ गेम्स 2022

Trending Topics

यूपी विधानसभा चुनाव 2022भारतीय राष्ट्रीय कांग्रेसकोरोना वायरसअमित शाहनरेन्द्र मोदीयोगी आदित्यनाथ

Trending Stories

Weather Update: राजस्थान में बारिश को लेकर मौसम विभाग का आया लेटेस्ट अपडेट, पढ़ें खबरTata Blackbird मचाएगी बाजार में धूम! एडवांस फीचर्स के चलते Creta को मिलेगी बड़ी टक्करजयपुर के करीब गांव में सात दिन से सो भी नहीं पा रहे ग्रामीण, रात भर जागकर दे रहे पहरासातवीं के छात्रों ने चिट्ठी में लिखा अपना दुःख, प्रिंसिपल से कहा लड़कियां class में करती हैं ऐसी हरकतेंनए रंग में पेश हुई Maruti की ये 28Km माइलेज़ देने वाली SUV, अगले महीने भारत में होगी लॉन्चGanesh Chaturthi 2022: गणेश चतुर्थी पर गणपति जी की मूर्ति स्थापना का सबसे शुभ मुहूर्त यहां देखेंJaipur में सनकी आशिक ने कर दी बड़ी वारदात, लड़की थाने पहुंची और सुनाई हैरान करने वाली कहानीOptical Illusion: उल्लुओं के बीच में छुपी है एक बिल्ली, आपकी नजर है तेज तो 20 सेकंड में ढूंढकर दिखाये

बड़ी खबरें

उत्तराखंड में बिना विज्ञापन निकाले 129 लोगों की दी गई नौकरियां, मनीष सिसोदिया ने कहा- 'ऑपरेशन लोटस' में व्यस्त CBI, ED नहीं करेगी जांचशेख हसीना ने जताया प्रधानमंत्री मोदी का आभार, भारत के साथ संबंधों को लेकर कही ये बातजयराम रमेश के DNA वाले बयान पर गुलाम नबी आजाद का जवाब,कहा- दूसरे राजनीतिक दलों से मिलने, बात करने से नहीं बदलता डीएनएSonali Phogat: सोनाली फोगाट केस में गोवा पुलिस जांच में कर रही गड़बड़ी? अब हाईकोर्ट का दरवाजा खटखटाएगा परिवारदेवघर एयरपोर्ट विवाद पर बोले ज्योतिरादित्य सिंधिया, जांच के बाद सामने आएगी हकीकत, भाजपा सांसदों पर दर्ज है FIRPunjab News: पूर्व CM प्रकाश सिंह बादल अस्पताल में भर्ती, 5 बार पंजबा के रह चुके है मुख्यमंत्रीकांग्रेस ने अरबपति गौतम अडानी, मुकेश अंबानी के लिए 'जानबूझकर' ONGC खत्म करने का लगाया आरोपLalbaugcha Raja 2022: बारिश आए या तूफान! मुंबई में गणेश भक्तो का जोश हाई; 'लालबागचा राजा' के दर्शन के लिए उमड़ी भारी भीड़
Privacy Policy
Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)
This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct
About Us
Grievance Policy
Copyright © 2021 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.