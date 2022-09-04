क्यों चर्चाओं में है Akshay Kumar की 'कठपुतली' का क्लाइमैक्स? इस वजह से ट्रेंड कर रही फिल्म

Sohail Khan से तलाक के बाद Seema Sajdeh ने बदला सरनेम बोलीं - 'खान नहीं लगाऊंगी', भड़के बेटे Nirvaan ने कहा - 'हम खान हैं'
#CuttputlliNowStreaming— BOYCOTT BOLLYWOOD (@BoycottBolywod) September 4, 2022
Akshay is Very Minded😁
He knows that if Cuttputlli will release in Theatre It will surely DISASTERED🤪
So thant's why he gave his movie to OTT🤯😂😂😂#BoycottBollywood #BoycottbollywoodCompletely #BoycottBramhastraMovie pic.twitter.com/jU8uVzvE3T
Now I am watching akshaykumar's #Cuttputlli movie...This is #akshaykumar's stardom, due to which this film is trending at number one on Hotstar in such a short time without any promotion🔥#CuttputlliOnHotstar pic.twitter.com/8GBuHAHJwu— Khiladi's B'day Month✨ (@Swetaakkian) September 2, 2022
#Cuttputlli what an excellent remake. Certainly better than original. Raw performance from Akshay Kumar as always. Rakul & sargun both were great. Thrills & BGM all excellent & on Par with int crime thriller ! Watch it but rembr it is not a whodunnit means u don't know d killer👍🏻— Luke both ways (@randrumman) September 1, 2022
ऐसे में ट्विटर पर फिल्म का नाम भी ट्रेंडिंग में बना हुआ है। फिल्म में सभी के अभिनय को काफी पसंद किया गया, लेकिन फिल्म के क्लाइमैक्स को लेकर लोग अपनी-अपनी राय रख रहे हैं। दर्शकों को अक्षय कुमार की ये फिल्म बहुत पसंद आई है, लेकिन इसकी रीमेक लोग पहले ही देख चुके हैं। साथ ही फिल्म की कहानी में और क्लाइमैक्स में काफी चेंज किया गया है, जिसके बाद जाहिर सी बात है लोग दोनों फिल्म के क्लाइमैक्स को लेकर अपने-अपने रिव्यू और आइडिया साझा कर रहे हैं।
#Cuttputlli watched last night....no matter so called critics or review writers are saying for their personal agenda...but movie is awesome...u want that it should not end...@akshaykumar just awesome @sargun_mehta @Rakulpreet bothe were outstanding #MustWatch— Manjit Berwal (@itishardforyou) September 2, 2022
#Cuttputlli is one of the rare good thrillers made in India. Extremely gripping. Made for OTT. Akshay Kumar is soul of the film. Rakul was very good so as Sargun. Highly Recommended! 4.25⭐ @akshaykumar @Rakulpreet @sargun_mehta— Ved (@don__returns) September 2, 2022
#Cuttputlli honest review. I liked it.#CuttputlliOnHotstar #CuttputlliReview #AkshayKumar #AkshayKumar𓃵 #RakulPreetSingh @akshaykumar @Rakulpreet pic.twitter.com/gE1rx3lz7d— Chirag (@_chiggsworld_) September 2, 2022
#CuttputlliReview #Cuttputlli #akshay #AkshayKumar very engaging, goosebumps my #review #positive a good watch. Rating 4 out of 5. @akshaykumar- very good performance, we want to see you more in these sort of movies.— Nitin Sehgal (@iamnitinsehgal) September 2, 2022
लोगों का कहना है कि कहानी में काफी लूपहोल्स हैं। साथ ही कहानी में काफी खामियां भी है, लेकिन इस फिल्म को लोग देखने लायक बता रहे हैं। बता दें कि इस साल अक्षय कुमार की कई फिल्म में रिलीज हुई, जिनमें 'बच्चन पांडे', 'सम्राट पृथ्वीराज', 'रक्षा बंधन' और अब 'कठपुतली' रिलीज हुई है, जो कुछ खास चल नहीं पा रहीं। इसके अलावा वो आने वाले साल में भी एक दो बड़े प्रोजेक्ट्स में भी नजर आने वाले हैं, जिनमें 'राम सेतु' और 'गोरखा' जैसी फिल्मों के नाम शामिल है।