क्यों चर्चाओं में है Akshay Kumar की 'कठपुतली' का क्लाइमैक्स? इस वजह से ट्रेंड कर रही फिल्म

#CuttputlliNowStreaming

Akshay is Very Minded😁

He knows that if Cuttputlli will release in Theatre It will surely DISASTERED🤪



So thant's why he gave his movie to OTT🤯😂😂😂#BoycottBollywood #BoycottbollywoodCompletely #BoycottBramhastraMovie pic.twitter.com/jU8uVzvE3T — BOYCOTT BOLLYWOOD (@BoycottBolywod) September 4, 2022

Now I am watching akshaykumar's #Cuttputlli movie...This is #akshaykumar's stardom, due to which this film is trending at number one on Hotstar in such a short time without any promotion🔥#CuttputlliOnHotstar pic.twitter.com/8GBuHAHJwu— Khiladi's B'day Month✨ (@Swetaakkian) September 2, 2022

#Cuttputlli what an excellent remake. Certainly better than original. Raw performance from Akshay Kumar as always. Rakul & sargun both were great. Thrills & BGM all excellent & on Par with int crime thriller ! Watch it but rembr it is not a whodunnit means u don't know d killer👍🏻— Luke both ways (@randrumman) September 1, 2022

उस फिल्म को 18 करोड़ में बनाया गया था, जिसने बॉक्स ऑफिस पर बंपर कमाई की थी। वहीं इस फिल्म में अक्षय कुमार, रकुल प्रीत सिंह, चंद्रचूर सिंह और सरगुन मेहता जैसे कलाकार नजर आ रहे हैं। ये फिल्म एक ऐसे साइको किलर की है, जो स्कूल की लड़कियों को अपना शिकार बनाता है। खास बात ये है कि इस फिल्म में जिसने किलर का किरदार निभाया है वो यूके के एक्टर और राइटर हैं, जिनका नाम जोशुआ लेक्लेयर (Joshua LeClair) हैं। वहीं इस फिल्म को लेकर सोशल मीडिया पर लोग अपना-अपना रिएक्श साझा कर रहे हैं।ऐसे में ट्विटर पर फिल्म का नाम भी ट्रेंडिंग में बना हुआ है। फिल्म में सभी के अभिनय को काफी पसंद किया गया, लेकिन फिल्म के क्लाइमैक्स को लेकर लोग अपनी-अपनी राय रख रहे हैं। दर्शकों को अक्षय कुमार की ये फिल्म बहुत पसंद आई है, लेकिन इसकी रीमेक लोग पहले ही देख चुके हैं। साथ ही फिल्म की कहानी में और क्लाइमैक्स में काफी चेंज किया गया है, जिसके बाद जाहिर सी बात है लोग दोनों फिल्म के क्लाइमैक्स को लेकर अपने-अपने रिव्यू और आइडिया साझा कर रहे हैं।