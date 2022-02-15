'बच्चन पांडे' का नया पोस्टर रिलीज, अक्षय कुमार का दिखा खतरनाक अंदाज

अक्षय कुमार की फिल्म 'बच्चन पांडे' का नया लुक सामने आया है। साथ ही अक्षय ने इस मूवी के ट्रेलर को भी ये जानकारी दी है। अपने न्यू लुक को लेकर अक्षय ने भी शानदार बातें लिखी हैं।
Published: February 15, 2022 09:44:27 pm
इस पोस्टर शेयर करते हुए अक्षय ने लिखा, 'यह एक ऐसा कैरेक्टर है जिसमें किसी रंगों की दुकान से ज्यादा रंग हैं। बच्चन पांडे आपको डराने, हंसाने, रुलाने सब के लिए रेडी है। कृपया उसे अपना पूरा प्यार दें।' अक्षय पोस्टर में गुस्से से भरे हुए दिखाई दे रहे हैं। उनका रौद्र रूप आपको डरा सकता है। साथ ही उन्होंने माथे पर रूमाल बांध रखा है और कान में बाली भी पहनी है। इससे पता चलता है कि अक्षय इस मूवी में भयंकर रूप पर्दे पर दिखने वाले हैं।
He's Evil, he's Badass 🔥— Nadiadwala Grandson (@NGEMovies) February 15, 2022
Gear up to face the fear with him. Kyunki भाई Nahi, Godfather Hain Yeh
#SajidNadiadwala's #BachchhanPaandey directed by @farhad_samji, Trailer out on 18th Feb, 2022@akshaykumar @kritisanon @Asli_Jacqueline @ArshadWarsi @WardaNadiadwala @AAFilmsIndia pic.twitter.com/jStjdqSQLI
This is one character that has more shades than a paint shop! #BachchhanPaandey aapko daraane, hasaane, rulaane sab ke liye ready hai. Please give him all your love 🙏🏻— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) February 15, 2022
Trailer Out on 18th Feb, 2022. pic.twitter.com/zsEhEnwPeZ
