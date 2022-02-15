scriptAkshay Kumar shared his dangerous look from ‘Bachchan Pandey’ | 'बच्चन पांडे' का नया पोस्टर रिलीज, अक्षय कुमार का दिखा खतरनाक अंदाज | Patrika News

अक्षय कुमार की फिल्म 'बच्चन पांडे' का नया लुक सामने आया है। साथ ही अक्षय ने इस मूवी के ट्रेलर को भी ये जानकारी दी है। अपने न्यू लुक को लेकर अक्षय ने भी शानदार बातें लिखी हैं।

Published: February 15, 2022 09:44:27 pm

बड़े पर्दे पर एक बार फिर अक्षय कुमार अपनी दमदार फिल्म के साथ धूम मचाने आ रहे हैं। जल्‍द ही अक्षय कुमार 'बच्‍चन पांडे' के अवतार में नजर आने वाले हैं। जी हां, अक्षय कुमार की फिल्‍म 'बच्‍चन पांडे' का ट्रेलर र‍िलीज होने वाला है। ये ट्रेलर 18 फरवरी को र‍िलीज होगा। मेकर्स ने ट्रेलर र‍िलीज की डेट बताने के साथ ही इस फिल्‍म का नया पोस्‍टर भी र‍िलीज किया है, ज‍िसमें अक्षय कुमार खतरनाक अंदाज में द‍िख रहे हैं।
इस फिल्म में अक्षय ऐसे अवतार में नजर आएंगे जैसा आपने पहले कभी नहीं देखा होगा। फिल्म से अब तक अक्षय के कई पोस्टर सामने आ चुके हैं। लेकिन अब अक्षय ने नया पोस्टर शेयर किया है जो सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रहा है। हर बार की तरह इस बार भी अक्षय काफी डरावने लुक में नजर आ रहे हैं। पोस्टर में लिखा है मुझे भाई नहीं गॉडफादर कहते हैं।
लेकिन इस बीच खास बात ये है कि ट्रेलर लॉन्च के दिन यानि 18 फरवरी को पॉवर प्रोड्यूसर साजिद नाडियाडवाला का जन्मदिन भी है। एक तरफ जहां 'बच्चन पांडे' की नई रिलीज की तारीख अक्षय कुमार के कई फैंस के लिए एक्साइटमेंट लेकर आई है, तो वहीं इस फिल्म का ये नया धमाकेदार पोस्टर लोगों को अब फिल्म देखने के लिए बेताब कर रहा है।
इस पोस्टर शेयर करते हुए अक्षय ने लिखा, 'यह एक ऐसा कैरेक्टर है जिसमें किसी रंगों की दुकान से ज्यादा रंग हैं। बच्चन पांडे आपको डराने, हंसाने, रुलाने सब के लिए रेडी है। कृपया उसे अपना पूरा प्यार दें।' अक्षय पोस्टर में गुस्से से भरे हुए दिखाई दे रहे हैं। उनका रौद्र रूप आपको डरा सकता है। साथ ही उन्होंने माथे पर रूमाल बांध रखा है और कान में बाली भी पहनी है। इससे पता चलता है कि अक्षय इस मूवी में भयंकर रूप पर्दे पर दिखने वाले हैं।

आपको बता दें कि अक्षय कुमार के साथ 'बच्चन पांडे' में कृति सैनन, जैकलीन फर्नांडिस, अरशद वारसी, पंकज त्रिपाठी, प्रतीक बब्बर और अभिमन्यु सिंह जैसे कलाकार मुख्य भूमिकाओं में हैं। फिल्म को निश्चय कुट्टांडा ने लिखा है और फरहाद सामजी ने इसे डायरेक्ट किया है। पहले फिल्म पिछले साल क्रिसमस के मौके पर रिलीज होने वाली थी लेकिन फिर कोविड के बढ़ते मामलों की वजह से फिल्म की रिलीज को पोस्टपोन कर दिया गया।

Archana Keshri

