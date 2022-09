Alia-Ranbir की 'Brahmastra' को लेकर सामने आ रहा दर्शकों रिएक्शन, फिल्म को बताया...

What a true entertainer #Brahmastra is! It is a film which should set new standards in Hindi Film Industry. There was one thing that I did not like about it, which I cannot tell because it is a spoiler. Now please give us part 2 already! #AyanMukerji @aliaa08 #BrahmastraReview pic.twitter.com/EAGRHXaW6v— Agamjot Singh (@agamjot__singh) September 9, 2022