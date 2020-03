अमायरा दस्तूर के पिता हैं डॉक्टर, फोटो शेयर कर बोलीं- 'उनके लिए और देश के लिए घर पर रहूंगी'

View this post on Instagram

I read somewhere that if the roles were reversed and young people were more likely to catch this disease and die, our parents and grandparents would go to the ends of this earth and do absolutely anything to protect us. Even if it put their lives at risk. That really hit me. Everyone, it’s our turn to show them our unconditional love and it’s our turn to protect them as they have protected us! . #socialdistancing #coronapandemic #iwillstayhomeforyou #lockdown #covid_19 #stayhomestaysafe #inthistogether ♥️🙏🏻