Shah Rukh Khan और Nayanthara की फिल्म 'जवान' में होगी Deepika Padukone की एंट्री? निभाएंगी ये बड़ा रोल

According to media reports, #DeepikaPadukone has agreed to make a special appearance in #ShahRukhKhan and #Atlee's film, #Jawan. If true, this would definitely be an exciting moment for fans of the actors. pic.twitter.com/Vx3qKV8RgO— Filmfare (@filmfare) June 23, 2022
फिलहाल, इस जानकारी को अभी ऑफिशयल नहीं किया गया है. बताया जा रहा है कि इस बात को जल्द ही ऑफिशयल किया जा सकता है. इसके अलावा खबरों की माने तो शाहरुख और अटली हाल में हैदराबाद में दीपिका से मुलाकात की थी, जहां वे प्रभास के साथ उनके आनी वाली फिल्म ‘प्रोजेक्ट के’ की शूटिंग में बिजी चल रही हैं.
इतना ही नहीं दीपिका और शाहरुख सिद्धार्थ आनंद द्वारा निर्देशित फिल्म 'पठान' में साथ नजर आएंगे. ये फिल्म अगले साल 2023 में रिलीज होगी. इसके अलावा दीपिका रणबीर कपूर और आलिया भट्ट की फिल्म ब्रह्मास्त्र में भी एक कैमियो रोल में दिखाई देंगी.