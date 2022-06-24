scriptDeepika Padukone In Shah Rukh Khan Nayanthara's Film Jawaan | Shah Rukh Khan और Nayanthara की फिल्म 'जवान' में होगी Deepika Padukone की एंट्री? निभाएंगी ये बड़ा रोल | Patrika News

Shah Rukh Khan और Nayanthara की फिल्म 'जवान' में होगी Deepika Padukone की एंट्री? निभाएंगी ये बड़ा रोल

इन दिनों शाहरुख खान (Shah Rukh Khan) की फिल्म 'जवान' चर्चाओं में है और उनके पीछे की वजह है फिल्म में दीपिका पादुकोण (Deepika Padukone) की एंट्री. बताया जा रहा है कि फिल्म में दीपिका एक अहम किरदार निभा सकती हैं.

Published: June 24, 2022 12:25:51 pm

इन दिनों शाहरुख खान (Shah Rukh Khan) का अपनी अपकमिंग फिल्मों को लेकर काफी बिजी शेड्यूल चल रहा है. ऐसे में उनके फैंस भी उनकी आने वाली फिल्मों का बेसब्री से इंतजार कर रहे हैं. शाहरुख 'जीरो' फिल्म के 4 साल बाद बड़े पर्दे पर वापसी करने जा रहे हैं, जिसको लेकर SRK के फैंस काफी एक्साइटेड नजर आ रहे हैं. शाहरुख जल्द ही 'पठान', 'डंकी' और 'जवान' जैसी बड़ी बजट की फिल्मों में नजर आने वाले हैं. वहीं इन दिनों उनकी फिल्म 'जवान' चर्चाओं में है और उनके पीछे की वजह है फिल्म में दीपिका पादुकोण ( Deepika Padukone) की एंट्री.
सामने आ रही खबरों की माने तो दीपिका पादुकोण एक बार फिर शाहरुख के साथ बड़े पर्दे पर नजर आ सकती हैं. वो शाहरुख और साउथ एक्ट्रेस नयनतारा (Nayanthara) की फिल्म 'जवान' में अहम किरदार निभा सकती हैं. इस फिल्म को साउथ फिल्मों के डायरेक्टर अटली कुमार (Atlee Kumar) डायरेक्ट कर रहे हैं. रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक शाहरुख और निर्देशक अटली ने दीपिका पादुकोण को अपनी इस फिल्म का हिस्सा बनाने का फैसला किया है, जिसके लिए दीपिका ने भी हामी भर दी है. फिल्म में वो एक कैमियो रोल में नजर आएंगे.
फिलहाल, इस जानकारी को अभी ऑफिशयल नहीं किया गया है. बताया जा रहा है कि इस बात को जल्द ही ऑफिशयल किया जा सकता है. इसके अलावा खबरों की माने तो शाहरुख और अटली हाल में हैदराबाद में दीपिका से मुलाकात की थी, जहां वे प्रभास के साथ उनके आनी वाली फिल्म ‘प्रोजेक्ट के’ की शूटिंग में बिजी चल रही हैं.

इतना ही नहीं दीपिका और शाहरुख सिद्धार्थ आनंद द्वारा निर्देशित फिल्म 'पठान' में साथ नजर आएंगे. ये फिल्म अगले साल 2023 में रिलीज होगी. इसके अलावा दीपिका रणबीर कपूर और आलिया भट्ट की फिल्म ब्रह्मास्त्र में भी एक कैमियो रोल में दिखाई देंगी.
