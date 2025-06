‘DON 3’ को लेकर आया बड़ा अपडेट, कियारा को रिप्लेस करेंगी कृति सेनन! जानें फिल्म कब होगी रिलीज

CONFIRMED!! #KritiSanon LOCKED OPPOSITE #RanveerSingh in #Don3…



Kriti officially replaces #KiaraAdvani as the leading lady in #FarhanAkhtar's next chapter of the #Don franchise… #VikrantMassey also joins in one of the leading roles.



Shooting begins in OCTOBER 2025! pic.twitter.com/rSY6yBhx8O