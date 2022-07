Katrina Kaif ने पति Vicky Kaushal के साथ Koffee With Karan में आने से किया इनकार?

If you haven't seen Episode 1 of #KoffeewithKarans7 yet, then whatever you're doing, just screw it, and go view it!



#HotstarSpecials #KoffeeWithKaran S7 episode streaming every Thursday on @disneyplusHS @apoorvamehta18 @jahnvio @aneeshabaig @Dharmatic_ pic.twitter.com/lVlmpDNHNy