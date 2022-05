Ashok Kumar से है Kiara Advani का खास रिश्ता, जानकर उड़ जाएगे होश

#JugJuggJeeyo family is enroute to the big screen to celebrate togetherness, love, warmth and all that makes up a family!



From one family to another, we hope to share this emotion of family with yours on 24th June in cinemas near you. @karanjohar @apoorvamehta18 @AndhareAjit pic.twitter.com/zZAGgbPz4F