बच्चों ने Akshay-Twinkle से घर के बेस्ट कुक को लेकर पूछा सवाल, मस्तीभरे अंदाज में कपल ने दिया जवाब

View this post on Instagram

Facing the most fearsome interviewers... @tweakindia put me and @twinklerkhanna in the hotseat and we had to spill our secrets, right from who's our favourite superhero to the best chef in our household. Loved learning about the real-life heroes in the new children's book from Tweak Books, When I Grow Up, I Want To Be. And maybe Tina can finally shed her hopeless chef title by trying the recipes from this amazing cookbook, What's In Your Dabba?