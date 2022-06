'हंसते-हंसते 3 बार कुर्सी से गिर चुका हूं' Ranbir Kapoor की 'Brahmastra' का मजाक उड़ाते हुए एक्टर ने कही ऐसी बात, यूजर्स बोले - 'और कितना गिरो...'

I do agree with @karanjohar and #AyanMukerji that film #Brahmastra is not for humans on the earth. It is for the aliens of Mars and Jupiter.🙏🏼😁🤪😂

Where's the poll krk! that you launched few minutes ago??

You deleted it bcz most of the people are in the favor of liking this trailer. Fass gaya bechara, krk🤣🤣.

My bad! I forgot to take ss. 😂— Rahul (@happyperson1036) June 15, 2022