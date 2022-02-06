Rest in Peace Lata Didi : लता मंगेशकर के निधन से शोक में डूबा पूरा देश पीएम मोदी से लेकर साउथ एक्टर चिरंजीवी ने दी श्रद्धांजलि

भारत रत्न और बॉलिवुड की सबसे मशहूर सिंगर लता मंगेशकर (Lata Mangeshkar) का 92 वर्ष की उम्र में 6 फरवरी की सुबह निधन हो गया।
पीएम बोले- मेरा दुख शब्दों से परे
Meri Awaaz Hi Pehchaan Hain, Gar Yaad Rahe…and how can one forget such a voice!— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) February 6, 2022
Deeply saddened by the passing away of Lata Mangeshkar ji, my sincere condolences and prayers. Om Shanti 🙏🏻
राष्ट्रपति राम नाथ कोविंद ने किया ट्वीट
I am anguished beyond words. The kind and caring Lata Didi has left us. She leaves a void in our nation that cannot be filled. The coming generations will remember her as a stalwart of Indian culture, whose melodious voice had an unparalleled ability to mesmerise people. pic.twitter.com/MTQ6TK1mSO— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 6, 2022
राहुल गांधी ने की संवेदना व्यक्त
Lata-ji’s demise is heart-breaking for me, as it is for millions the world over. In her vast range of songs, rendering the essence and beauty of India, generations found expression of their inner-most emotions. A Bharat Ratna, Lata-ji’s accomplishments will remain incomparable. pic.twitter.com/rUNQq1RnAp— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) February 6, 2022
चिरंजीवी ने दी श्रद्धांजलि
Received the sad news of Lata Mangeshkar ji’s demise. She remained the most beloved voice of India for many decades.— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) February 6, 2022
Her golden voice is immortal and will continue to echo in the hearts of her fans.
My condolences to her family, friends and fans. pic.twitter.com/Oi6Wb2134M
अनिल कपूर ने भी ट्वीट कर लता मंगेशकर के निधन पर दुख प्रकट किया
Nightingale of India, one of the greatest Legends #Lata Didi is no more.Heartbroken💔 The vacuum due to this colossal loss can never be filled. She lived an extraordinary life.Her Music lives on & will continue to cast a spell until Music is there! Rest in Peace #LataMangeshkar— Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) February 6, 2022
एक बहुत ही दुखद दिन और हम सभी, उनके प्रशंसकों के लिए एक बहुत बड़ी क्षति। आपका योगदान हमेशा अमर रहेगा महोदया। परिवार और दुनिया भर में उनके सभी प्रशंसकों के प्रति मेरी संवेदनाएं। ओम शांति लता मंगेशकर
Heartbroken, but blessed to have known & loved this incredible soul...Lataji holds a place in our hearts that will never be taken by anyone else. That's how profoundly she has impacted our lives with her music.— Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) February 6, 2022
May she rest in peace & light up the heavens with her brightness 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/HjgIQyE7mo
बता दें कि सिंगर की 5 फरवरी की सुबह अचानक बिगड़ गई थी, जिसके बाद उन्हें दोबारा वेंटिलेटर पर शिफ्ट किया गया था। हालांकि शाम तक राहत भरी खबर आ गई थी कि उनकी हालक स्थिर है। बहन आशा भोसले, केंद्रीय मंत्री पीयूष गोयल (Piyush Goyal), सीएम उद्धव ठाकरे, पत्नी रश्मि ठाकरे और महाराष्ट्र नव निर्माण सेना के प्रमुख राज ठाकरे भी ब्रीच कैंडी हॉस्पिटल पहुंचे थे।
A very sad day and a huge loss for all of us, her fans. Your contribution will live on forever ma’am.— bhumi pednekar (@bhumipednekar) February 6, 2022
My condolences to the family and all her fans across the world. Om Shanti 🙏 #LataMangeshkar pic.twitter.com/lEp50LL8CH
