Rest in Peace Lata Didi : लता मंगेशकर के निधन से शोक में डूबा पूरा देश पीएम मोदी से लेकर साउथ एक्टर चिरंजीवी ने दी श्रद्धांजलि

भारत रत्‍न और बॉलिवुड की सबसे मशहूर सिंगर लता मंगेशकर (Lata Mangeshkar) का 92 वर्ष की उम्र में 6 फरवरी की सुबह निधन हो गया।

नई दिल्ली

Published: February 06, 2022 11:15:27 am

भारत की दिग्गज गायिका लता मंगेशकर (Lata Mangeshkar) का 92 साल की उम्र में निधन हो गया है। वह पिछले 27 दिनों से मुंबई के ब्रीच कैंडी अस्पताल में भर्ती थीं। हालांकि, बीच में एक बार उनकी तबीयत में सुधार भी हुआ था लेकिन, शुक्रवार को फिर से सेहत बिगड़ने के कारण उन्हें वेंटिलेटर पर रखा गया था। उनके निधन से पूरा देश गमगीन है। प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी सहित बॉलीवुड के तमाम दिग्गजों ने ट्वीट कर श्रद्धांजलि दी।
Lata Mangeshkar
अक्षय कुमार ने जताया दुख

अभिनेता अक्षय कुमार ने लता मंगेशकर के निधन पर ट्विटर पर शोक जाहिर किया है। उन्होंने ट्वीट में लिखा, 'मेरी आवाज ही पहचान है, अगर याद रहे... और ऐसी आवाज को कोई कैसे भूल सकता है! लता मंगेशकर जी के निधन से गहरा दुख हुआ, मेरी संवेदना और प्रार्थना। ओम शांति।' गायक विशाल ददलानी ने ट्विटर पर लता मंगेशकर के निधन को शोक व्यक्त किया है और श्रद्धांजलि दी है।
पीएम बोले- मेरा दुख शब्दों से परे
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने ट्वीट किया, मेरा दुख शब्दों से परे है। दयालु और देखभाल करने वाली लता दीदी हमें छोड़कर चली गईं। वह हमारे देश में एक खालीपन छोड़ गई है जिसे भरा नहीं जा सकता। आने वाली पीढ़ियां उन्हें भारतीय संस्कृति के एक दिग्गज के रूप में याद रखेंगी, जिनकी सुरीली आवाज में लोगों को मंत्रमुग्ध करने की अद्वितीय क्षमता थी।
राष्ट्रपति राम नाथ कोविंद ने किया ट्वीट
राष्ट्रपति राम नाथ कोविंद ने ट्वीट कर कहा कि लता जी का निधन मेरे लिए हृदयविदारक है, जैसा कि दुनिया भर के लाखों लोगों के लिए है. उनके गीतों की विशाल श्रृंखला में भारत के सार और सुंदरता को प्रस्तुत करते हुए पीढ़ियों ने अपनी आंतरिक भावनाओं की अभिव्यक्ति पाई। भारत रत्न लता जी की उपलब्धियां अतुलनीय रहेंगी
राहुल गांधी ने की संवेदना व्यक्त
कांग्रेस नेता राहुल गांधी ने अपने ट्वीट में कहा कि लता मंगेशकर जी के निधन की दुखद जानकारी मिली। वह कई दशकों तक भारत की सबसे प्रिय आवाज बनी रहीं। उनकी सुनहरी आवाज अमर है और उनके प्रशंसकों के दिलों में गूंजती रहेगी। उनके परिवार, दोस्तों और प्रशंसकों के प्रति मेरी संवेदनाएं।
चिरंजीवी ने दी श्रद्धांजलि
भारत की सुर कोकिला, महानतम महापुरूषों में से एक लता दीदी नहीं रही। दिल टूट गया इस भारी नुकसान की वजह से जो खालीपन आया है उसे कभी नहीं भरा जा सकता। वह एक असाधारण जीवन जीती थी। उसका संगीत जीवित है और जब तक संगीत है तब तक जादू करता रहेगा! रेस्ट इन पीस #लता मंगेशकर
अनिल कपूर ने भी ट्वीट कर लता मंगेशकर के निधन पर दुख प्रकट किया
दिल टूट गया, लेकिन इस अविश्वसनीय आत्मा को जानने और प्यार करने के लिए धन्य हूं... लताजी हमारे दिलों में एक ऐसी जगह रखती हैं जो कभी किसी और के द्वारा नहीं ली जाएगी। इस तरह उन्होंने अपने संगीत से हमारे जीवन पर गहरा प्रभाव डाला है। वह शांति से आराम करे और अपनी चमक से आकाश को रोशन करे
एक बहुत ही दुखद दिन और हम सभी, उनके प्रशंसकों के लिए एक बहुत बड़ी क्षति। आपका योगदान हमेशा अमर रहेगा महोदया। परिवार और दुनिया भर में उनके सभी प्रशंसकों के प्रति मेरी संवेदनाएं। ओम शांति लता मंगेशकर
बता दें कि सिंगर की 5 फरवरी की सुबह अचानक बिगड़ गई थी, जिसके बाद उन्‍हें दोबारा वेंटिलेटर पर श‍िफ्ट किया गया था। हालांकि शाम तक राहत भरी खबर आ गई थी कि उनकी हालक स्थिर है। बहन आशा भोसले, केंद्रीय मंत्री पीयूष गोयल (Piyush Goyal), सीएम उद्धव ठाकरे, पत्नी रश्मि ठाकरे और महाराष्‍ट्र नव निर्माण सेना के प्रमुख राज ठाकरे भी ब्रीच कैंडी हॉस्पिटल पहुंचे थे।
Sneha Patsariya

Entertainment / Bollywood

