Maa Review: काजोल की फिल्म ‘मां’ दर्शकों को आई पसंद या हुए नाखुश? थिएटर जाने से पहले पढ़ें ये रिव्यू

#MaaReview: AND THE SPOOKY ENTERTAINER. 🔥🥵

Rating: 3.5*/5 ⭐⭐⭐💫



The Flawless Fusion of Mythology, Horror and Mystery. 🔥🔥🔥#Kajol delivers the phenomenal performance in the film. The plot, the vfx, the thrill is enough to make you entertain.



The Direction is… pic.twitter.com/TDdmObOCXt