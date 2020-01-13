बिना मेकअप के पकड़ी गई मलाइका, वीडियो देख लोगों ने कहा- 'टीबी की मरीज दिख रही हो'

View this post on Instagram

And my quest for vegan, healthy recipes continues ... Thank u @twinklerkhanna @tweakindia for nominating me . So here’s #whatsinyourdabba my style ..... Zucchini noodles with red bell pepper sauce - skin the zucchini, scrape of thin strips lengthwise. In a pan heat 2 tbsp olive oil, add 2 cloves crushed garlic, oregano, chopped red bell peppers and sauté till soft. Add the zucchini, salt to taste and sauté for a min. Remove and serve with a lime wedge..... I nominate @theshilpashetty @sophiechoudry @arjunkapoor coz I wanna peek into #whatsinyourdabba(p.s all ingredients r locally grown n organic )