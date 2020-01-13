बिना मेकअप के पकड़ी गई मलाइका, वीडियो देख लोगों ने कहा- 'टीबी की मरीज दिख रही हो'

मलाइका ने एक वीडियो शेयर किया है, जिसके चलते सोशल मीडिया पर उन्हें जमकर ट्रोल किया जा रहा है
नई दिल्ली। बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस मलाइका अरोड़ा (Malaika Arora) की फोटो-वीडियो अक्सर सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल होती है। उनके हुस्न को देख उनके फैंस आहें भरते हैं। 48 की उम्र में भी जिस तरह उन्होंने खुद के फिट कर रखा है वो क़ाबिले तारीफ है। हाल ही में उनका एक और वीडियो वायरल हुआ है। इस वीडियो के के सामने आने के बाद मलाइका (Malaika Arora Trolled) को सोशल मीडिया पर जमकर ट्रोल किया जा रहा है।
And my quest for vegan, healthy recipes continues ... Thank u @twinklerkhanna @tweakindia for nominating me . So here’s #whatsinyourdabba my style ..... Zucchini noodles with red bell pepper sauce - skin the zucchini, scrape of thin strips lengthwise. In a pan heat 2 tbsp olive oil, add 2 cloves crushed garlic, oregano, chopped red bell peppers and sauté till soft. Add the zucchini, salt to taste and sauté for a min. Remove and serve with a lime wedge..... I nominate @theshilpashetty @sophiechoudry @arjunkapoor coz I wanna peek into #whatsinyourdabba(p.s all ingredients r locally grown n organic )
दरअसल, मलाइका (Malaika Arora) हमेशा अपना फिटनेस सीक्रेट शेयर करती रहती हैं। इस बार भी उन्होंने ऐसा ही एक वीडियो शेयर किया था। वीडियो में वह अपने फैन्स को बता रही हैं कि किस तरह की डाइट लेकर वह अपनी एवरग्रीन ब्यूटी को बनाए रखें। मलाइका ने कहा कि वह वेजिटेरियन हो गई हैं। मलाइका ने वीडियो के साथ हैशटैग whatsinyourdabba लिखा। दरअसल ये एक चैलेंज है, जिसके तहत सोशल मीडिया पर सेलेब्स अपनी डाइट शेयर कर रहे हैं। मलाइका ने इस वीडियो में अर्जुन कपूर (arjun kapoor) को भी नोमिनेट किया है। वीडियो में उन्होंने मेकअप अप्लाई नहीं किया था।जिसके बाद सोशल मीडिया पर लोगों ने उनके लुक को लेकर ट्रोल करना शुरू कर दिया।
#malaikasmondaymotivation ...Hey there, Divas! Let's make #2020 a fit one with our favourite challenge - #malaikasmoveoftheweek This week's pose - Upward Dog or Urdhva Mukha Svanasana. Remember to tag @thedivayoga in your pictures! Here's how to do it 1. Lie on the floor with your belly on the ground 2. Stretch your legs out, with your toes touching the ground and palms placed alongside your chest, fingers spread wide 3. Inhale, and push yourself up with your arms, straightening your elbows and lifting your torso and thighs a few inches from the floor 4. Look straight ahead or slightly upwards, whatever is comfortable for you The Upward Dog pose stretches your chest, lungs, shoulder and abdomen! Talk about a super pose for a super year! #divayogastudio #divalife #divayoga #yogagirl #yogainspiration #yogalove #yogaeveryday #suryanamaskar #yogagram #yoga #stretchyourself #yogastudio
एख यूजर ने लिखा- आप तो बिल्कृुल टीबी की मरीज दिख रही हैं। एक दूसरे यूजर ने लिखा- हे भगवान इसे क्या हो गया है। कोई बीमारी तो नहीं हो गई, इतनी पतली क्यों दिख रही है।टीबी की मरीज दिख रही हो।सोशल मीडिया पर एक दूसरे यूजर ने लिखा- अर्जुन आपने इसमें क्या देख लिया भाई आपने। इसके अलावा एक यूजर ने मलाइका के मेकअप पर कमेंट करते हुए कहा कि- ये किसी के लिए सही कहा है कि सेलेब्स बिना मेकअप के बेहद खराब दिखते हैं।