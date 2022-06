क्या हिंदू कैलेंडर को फॉलो करता है ISRO? रॉकेट लॉन्च की बात को लेकर R Madhavan को सुननी पड़ रही खरी-खोटी

What crap is this ? Why should the rocket travel 737.56 million kms touch Jupiter's moon for the "Mars Mission" when the Earth is next to the Mars with a distance of 200.28 kms ? And Mr.Madhavan boasts of the cost effectiveness.Good joke.🤣🤣 #JustAsking https://t.co/IiJ73zzJxB pic.twitter.com/b77s6cM3Of

I’ve somehow always felt that there need it to be a version of the Suprabatham that is more loving and soothing to wake up to. We brought @divsub_music onto our conquest to develop Rocketry‘s Sri Venkateswara Suprabatham. 3min teaser:https://t.co/crNCJqUqaK pic.twitter.com/g3MfFC0DuT— Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) June 23, 2022