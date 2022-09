'आपके मुंह से बदबू आती है', ऐसा सुनते ही Rishi Kapoor ने छोड़ दी थी ये 'बुरी आदत'

Throwback to the #FilmfareAwards when the late #RishiKapoor recited a few lines from his iconic song #EkHaseenaThi from #Karz. ❤️



Get ready to experience such moments and more at the 67th #Wolf777newsFilmfareAwards 2022 on 30th August. Stay tuned for more updates. pic.twitter.com/SwQEzRY6pv