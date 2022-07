वायरल हो गया Shah Rukh Khan का बाथरूम वीडियो, फैंस बोले - 'कमाल लग रहे हो किंग'

Who would have thought that a tiny sachet could make a full bottle of bodywash? We did!

Introducing Godrej magic bodywash - India’s first ready-to-mix bodywash that’s @iamsrk approved!

Now that’s what we call #magic ✨#Godrejmagic #magicbodywash #SRK #ShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/6VKrPaIBxL