Shashi Kapoor की लव स्टोरी का अंत हुआ बड़ा दर्दनाक, 31 साल तक नही भूला पाए पत्नी जेनिफर की यादों को

नई दिल्ली। बॉलीवुड में अपनी चुलबुली अदाओं से दर्शकों के दिलों में राज करने वाले शशि कपूर आज भले ही हमारे बीच नहीं हैं लेकिन उनकी यादें हमेशा फैंस के दिलों में ताजा बनी हुई हैं। शशि कपूर ने बॉलीवुड में 70 के दशक से लेकर 90 के दशक तक राज किया। और फिल्म इंडस्ट्री को कई हिट फिल्में देकर एक अलग मुकाम हासिल किया। बॉलीवुड में इस चहकते सितारे को कई फिल्म एक्ट्रेस अपने दिल में कैद कर रखना चाहती थीं, लेकिन इस एक्टर का दिल भारतीय बालाओं पर नहीं आया। वे विदेशी लड़की पर फिदा हुए थे।
शशि कपूर के दिल में जेनिफर कैंडल ने ऐसी जगह बनाई कि फिर दोबारा उन्होंने किसी और के लिए अपने दिल के दरवाजे नहीं खोले। उनकी प्रेम कहानी पूरे बॉलीवुड में आज भी चर्चा में बनी रहती है। यह कहानी एक फिल्मी कहानी से कम नही थी।
शशि कपूर की जेनिफर केंडल के साथ दोस्ती शेक्सपियरनामा नाम के एक थिएटर ग्रुप को ज्वॉइन करने के दौरान हुई थी। जिसे जेनिफर केंडल के पिता ज्यॉफ्री केंडल चलाते थे। इसी दौरान हुई इनकी मुलाकात जल्द ही प्यार में बदल गई। और साल 1958 में शशि कपूर ने जेनिफर से शादी कर ली। शादी के एक साल के अंदर ही शशि कपूर एक बच्चे के पिता भी बन गए।
Remembering Jennifer Kendal (February 28, 1934 - September 7, 1984) 1. Jennifer was born in Southport, England in 1934 to parents Geoffery Kendal and Laura Liddell. 2. She spent most of her youth in India as her parents ran a touring theatre company, Shakespeareana, which would go across the country putting up Shakespeare plays in the 1940s and 1950s. 3. Married Shashi Kapoor in 1958. 4. Jennifer and Shashi decided to open Prithvi Theatre in Juhu as a tribute to Prithviraj Kapoor. By that time in 1978, the couple had had three children — Kunal, Karan and Sanjana. 5. She acted in 36 Chowringhee Lane in 1982, and received a BAFTA (British Academy for Film and Television Awards) nomination for her role. 6. It was in the early 80s when Jennifer, who until then was thought to be suffering from amoebic dysentery, was diagnosed with colon cancer. 7. After her diagnosis, Jennifer had surgery in India and seemed to be recovering. But later, during a trip to London, it appeared that the cancer had spread. Jennifer spent her last months in the British capital in the hospital and at her parents’ home. . #jenniferkendal #jenniferkapoor #prithvitheatre #prithvitheater #shashikapoor #kunalkapoor @kunal.r.kapoor #shashikapoorji #shashikapoorfanclub @sanjna.junoon #kapoorfamily #kapoordynasty @karankapoor_photographer #firstfamilyofbollywood #shakespeareana #cancersucks #kickcancersbutt #bollywoodnostalgia
शशि कपूर अब अपने छोटे से परिवार के साथ काफी खुश थे लेकिन यह खुशी उस समय गम में बदल गई जब साल 1982 में जेनिफर को कैंसर जैसी घातक बीमारी का पता चला। शशि कपूर ने जेनिफर के इलाज के लिए कोई कसर नही छोड़ी। मुंबई से लेकर विदेश तक जाकर बड़े से बड़े डॉक्टरों से उनका इलाज कराया, लेकिन 7 सितंबर, 1984 को जेनिफर ने दुनिया को अलविदा कह दिया। पत्नी के यूं चले जाने के बाद शशि कपूर पर मानों बिजली गिर गई हो। उन्होंने कई सालों तक पत्नी की याद में अकेले रहकर जीवन काटना शुरू कर दिया। और करीब 31 साल तक उनकी याद को संजोकर अपने दिल में रख कर पूरी ज़िंदगी गुजारदी।