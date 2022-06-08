scriptShilpa Shetty 15 Years Controversy With Hollywood Actor Richard Gere | जब Richard Gere सरेआम बार-बार Shilpa Shetty को करते रहे Kiss, लेकिन कुछ कह नहीं पाई थीं एक्ट्रेस | Patrika News

जब Richard Gere सरेआम बार-बार Shilpa Shetty को करते रहे Kiss, लेकिन कुछ कह नहीं पाई थीं एक्ट्रेस

बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस शिल्पा शेट्टी (Shilpa Shetty) का नाम वैसे तो कई विवादों से जुड़ा हुआ है, लेकिन आज हम आपको उनके 15 साल पुराने एक विवाद के बारे में बताने जा रहे हैं, जो हॉलीवुड स्टार रिचर्ड गेरे (Richard Gere) से जुड़ा है.

Published: June 08, 2022 10:16:06 am

बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस शिल्पा शेट्टी (Shilpa Shetty) आज अपना 47वां जन्मदिन मना रही हैं. उनका जन्म आज ही के दिन साल 1975 में कर्नाटक के मंगलौर में हुआ था. शिल्पा शेट्टी ने 'बाजीगर' फिल्म से इंडस्ट्री में कदम रखा था. उस फिल्म शिल्पा का एक गाना था 'किताबें बहुत सी पढ़ी होंगी तुमने' आज भी पंसद किया जाता है. शिल्पा शेट्टी के साथ इस फिल्म में शाहरुख खान (Shah Rukh Khan) और काजोल (Kajol) नजर आए थे. आज भी इस फिल्म का नाम हिट फिल्मों की लिस्ट में शामिल है. इसके अलावा भी शिल्पा शेट्टी ने कई भाषाओं की फिल्मों में काम किया है.
जब Richard Gere सरेआम बार-बार Shilpa Shetty को करते रहे Kiss
जब Richard Gere सरेआम बार-बार Shilpa Shetty को करते रहे Kiss
शिल्पा शेट्टी अपनी खूबसूरती और फिटने को लेकर काफी सजक रहती हैं. वो अक्सर ही जिम में वर्कआउट करते और योगा करते देखी जाती हैं. इसके अलावा बेहद ही कम लोग जाते हैं कि वो कराटे में ब्लैक बेल्ट रह चुकी हैं. शिल्पा शेट्टी की करोड़ों में फैन फॉलोइंग है. इसके अलावा उनका नाम कई विवादों में भी आ चुका है, जिसमें से आज हम आपको एक विवाद के बारे में बताने जा रहे हैं, जो करीबन 15 सालों तक चला था. शिल्पा शेट्टी का ये विवाद साल 2007 का है और हॉलीवुड के फेमस एक्टर रिचर्ड गेरे (Richard Gere) से जुड़ा है.
यह भी पढ़ें

Salman Khan ही नहीं, Shah Rukh समेत इन ऐक्टर्स को भी गैंगस्‍टर दे चुके हैं धमकी, आज भी है जहन में डर


शिल्पा शेट्टी की 15 साल चली कॉन्ट्रोवर्सी
बताया जाता है कि साल 2007 में AIDS अवेयरनेस प्रोग्राम में शिल्पा शेट्टी के साथ रिचर्ड गेरे पहुंचे थे. इस शो के दौरान जब शिल्पा और रिचर्ड स्टेज पर थे. इस दौरने स्टेज पर रिचर्ड, शिल्पा को बार-बार गले लगा रहे थे और उनको किस किए जा रहे थे, लेकिन वो समय ऐसा था कि एक्ट्रेस कुछ कह भी नहीं पा रही थी. इतना ही नहीं दोनों पर सरेआरम अशलीलता फैलाने का भी आरोप लगाया गया था. इसके बाद साल 2022 जनवरी में मुंबई कोर्ट का फैसला आया कि शिल्पा इस केस में विक्टिम थीं.

विवादों में रहा था अक्षय कुमार के साथ रिश्ता
इसके अलावा शिल्पा शेट्टी और अक्षय कुमार का नाम भी काफी विवादों में रह है. दोनों ने साथ में कई हिट फिल्मों में काम किया है, जहां इनकी जोड़ी को खूब पसंद भी किया जाता था. इसी बीच दोनों के बीच अफेयर्स की खूब खबरें वायरल हुईं. 90 के दशक में दोनों के बीच होने की खबरें खूब सुर्खियों में रहा करती थी, जबकि उस दौरान अक्षय कुमार पहले शे शादीशुदा थे. इसके बाद शिल्पा शेट्टी ने अपने और अक्षय कुमार के बारे में अफेयर की खबरें छापने के लिए एक मैगजीन पर केस भी किया था.

शिल्पा शेट्टी प्लास्टिक सर्जरी
साथ ही बताया जाता है कि शिल्पा शेट्टी अपने रंग और सर्जरी को लेकर भी खूब विवादों में रही हैं. पहले वो हमेशा से ही सर्जरी की खबरों की नकारती आई थी, लेकिन अपने एक इंटरव्यू के दौरान उन्होंने इस बात को माना की उन्होंने नाक की सर्जरी करवाई है, लेकिन अपने फेयर और रंग को लेकर सर्जरी करवाई है इस बात को कभी नहीं माना.
यह भी पढ़ें

Yo Yo Honey Singh ने कुछ इस तरह दिया Sidhu Moose Wala को ट्रिब्यूट, फैंस हो रहे गदगद

newsletter

Vandana Saini

Home / Entertainment / Bollywood

अगली खबर

right-arrow

जहीर इकबाल संग शादी पर सोनाक्षी ने किया रिएक्ट, कहा- 'रोका, मेहंदी, संगीत सब फिक्स'

जहीर इकबाल संग शादी पर सोनाक्षी ने किया रिएक्ट, कहा- 'रोका, मेहंदी, संगीत सब फिक्स'

सबसे लोकप्रिय

1
'सारे भक्त गरीब हो गए तभी फ्लॉप हुई ‘Samrat Prithviraj’', एक्टर की इस बात पर यूजर्स लगा रहे लताड़ बोले - 'अपनी देखना..'
2
स्कूल खुलने से पहले जारी हुआ नया आदेश, टाइमिंग को लेकर बड़ा बदलाव
3
सातवीं के छात्रों ने चिट्ठी में लिखा अपना दुःख, प्रिंसिपल से कहा लड़कियां class में करती हैं ऐसी हरकतें
4
'राजयोग' साथ लेकर जन्मे होते हैं इन बर्थ डेट वाले बच्चे, पिता के लिए होते हैं भाग्यशाली
5
सिद्धू मूसेवाला हत्याकांड में राजस्थान का शॉर्प शूटर सुभाष बानूड़ा शामिल, पिता की हत्या ने बनाया था अपराधी
6
High cholesterol Sign: पुरुषों को जब दिखने लगें खुद में ये 2 संकेत, समझ लें नसों में जमी वसा हो चुकी है खतरनाक

शानदार खबरें

हमारे घरों पर बुलडोजर चलाने की सोची भी तो हम सड़कों पर कफ़न बाँध कर निकलेंगे
हमारे घरों पर बुलडोजर चलाने की सोची भी तो हम सड़कों पर कफ़न बाँध कर निकलेंगे
मीन राशि का बृहस्पति 2023 तक इन राशियों का चमकाएगा भाग्य, अपार धन कमाने के देगा ढेरों अवसर
मीन राशि का बृहस्पति 2023 तक इन राशियों का चमकाएगा भाग्य, अपार धन कमाने के देगा ढेरों अवसर
दिल्ली मेरठ एक्सप्रेस वे पर एसओजी से टोल मांगना पड़ा भारी, काशी टोल प्लाजा के बांउसरों को दौड़ाकर पीटा
दिल्ली मेरठ एक्सप्रेस वे पर एसओजी से टोल मांगना पड़ा भारी, काशी टोल प्लाजा के बांउसरों को दौड़ाकर पीटा
68 दिनों बाद बदल रही है बुध की राशि, ये 4 राशि वाले होंगे मालामाल
68 दिनों बाद बदल रही है बुध की राशि, ये 4 राशि वाले होंगे मालामाल
High cholesterol symptoms: पैरों में नजर आने वाले ये 6 संकेत, शरीर में तेजी से बढ़ रहे हाई कोलेस्ट्रॉल का हैं सिग्नल
High cholesterol symptoms: पैरों में नजर आने वाले ये 6 संकेत, शरीर में तेजी से बढ़ रहे हाई कोलेस्ट्रॉल का हैं सिग्नल
shareबड़ी खबरेंshareचुनाव 2022shareअगली खबर

Newsletters

epatrikaGet the daily edition

Follow Us

epatrikaepatrikaepatrikaepatrikaepatrika

Download Partika Apps

epatrikaepatrika

Top Categories

बॉलीवुड
बिजनेस
फाइनेंस
कार
धर्म/ज्योतिष
स्वास्थ्य
राष्ट्रीय
राजनीति
घरेलू और प्राकृतिक उपचार
उत्तर प्रदेश समाचार

Trending Topics

यूपी विधानसभा चुनाव 2022भारतीय राष्ट्रीय कांग्रेसकोरोना वायरसअमित शाहनरेन्द्र मोदीयोगी आदित्यनाथ

Trending Stories

'सारे भक्त गरीब हो गए तभी फ्लॉप हुई ‘Samrat Prithviraj’', एक्टर की इस बात पर यूजर्स लगा रहे लताड़ बोले - 'अपनी देखना..'अपनी पत्नी पर जान छिड़कते हैं इन नाम वाले लड़के, नहीं करते कभी निराशआपकी सैलरी इतने रुपए से कम है तो माने जाएंगे 'अत्यंत गरीब'भारतीय रेलसर Veer Mahaan की WWE रिंग में बुरी तरह पिटाई, John Cena की वापसी का ऐलानतीनों सेना प्रमुख की जॉइन्ट प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस कल, हो सकता है बड़ा ऐलानशनि की वक्री चाल का असल लाभ 1 महीने बाद मिलना होगा शुरू, बदल जाएगी इन 3 राशियों की तकदीर!High cholesterol: शरीर मे 3 जगह पर सूजन बताता है, हाई कोलेस्ट्रॉल से धमनियां 60% तक हो चुकी हैं संकुचित

बड़ी खबरें

Online Class: ऑनलाइन क्लास के दौरान 89 फीसदी बच्चों की हुई जासूसीपैगंबर मोहम्मद को ले नुपुर शर्मा के विवाद में अब अल कायदा की एंट्री, भारत में आत्मघाती हमले की दी धमकी, इन राज्यों पर निशानालालू यादव पलामू कोर्ट से हुए रिहा, अदालत ने 6 हजार रुपए अर्थ दंड लेकर दी 'आजादी', आचार संहिता उल्लघंन का मामला'कन्नौज जाकर देखिए, जैसा सोचते हैं वैसे बिलकुल भी नहीं है राजा जयचंद'Rajasthan Board 5th, 8th Results 2022: 5वीं और 8वीं का परिणाम थोड़ी देर में शिक्षामंत्री उदयपुर से करेंगे जारी, यहाँ देखें परिणामरिजर्व बैंक आज जारी करेगा मौद्रिक नीति, फिर से बढ़ेगी रेपो रेटपीएम मोदी आज करेंगे 'टूर ऑफ ड्यूटी' का ऐलान, सेनाओं में युवाओं के लिए खुलेगा रास्तासलमान खान के बाद पंजाब के कांग्रेस नेताओं को मिल रही जान से मारने की धमकी - 'तुम्हारा हाल भी सिद्धू मूसेवाला जैसा होगा'
Privacy Policy
Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)
This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct
About Us
Grievance Policy
Copyright © 2021 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.