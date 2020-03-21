सिंगर कनिका कपूर ने कानपुर में फैलाई दहशत, दो दिन में सैकड़ों लोगों से मिली.. साथ में खाया था खाना

नई दिल्ली | सिंगर कनिका कपूर (Kanika Kapoor) के कोरोना वायरस पॉजिटिव (Coronavirus Positive) पाए जाने के बाद हर तरफ डर का माहौल बना हुआ है। अति संवेदनशील मुद्दे पर लापरवाही बरतने की वजह से लोग कनिका को खूब खरी-खोटी सुना रहे हैं। उनकी इस बचकानी हरकत के बाद यूपी सरकार की तरफ से सख्त कदम उठाते हुए उनके खिलाफ दर्ज की जा चुकी है। वहीं लखनऊ के साथ-साथ कनिका कानपुर (Kanpur) भी अपने रिश्तेदारों से मिलने गई थी जिसकी वजह से वहां डर का माहौल बना हुआ है। कानपुर में कनिका लगभग 100 से ज्यादा लोगों से मिली थी।
Hello everyone, For the past 4 days I have had signs of flu, I got myself tested and it came positive for Covid-19. My family and I are in complete quarantine now and following medical advice on how to move forward. Contact mapping of people I have been in touch with is underway aswell. I was scanned at the airport as per normal procedure 10days ago when I came back home, the symptoms have developed only 4 days ago. At this stage I would like to urge you all to practice self isolation and get tested if you have the signs. I am feeling ok, like a normal flu and a mild fever, however we need to be sensible citizens at this time and think of all around us. We can get through this without panic only if we listen to the experts and our local, state and central government directives. Wishing everyone good health. Jai Hind ! Take care, KK
कनिका कपूर (Kanika Kapoor) दो दिन कानपुर (Kanpur) में रुकी थीं, वो अपने एक रिश्तेदार के घर पर विष्णुपुरी में ग्रह प्रवेश में शामिल हुई थीं। रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक, इस दौरान वो 100 से ज्यादा लोगों के संपर्क में आईं। कोरोना वायरस (Coronavirus) का खतरा देखते हुए उस घर के सभी लोगों को फिलहाल आइसोलेट कर दिया गया है। कनिका के रिश्तेदारों ने बताया कि वो दो दिन तक वहां रुकी थीं, सभी के साथ खाना खाया था। स्वास्थय विभाग की तरफ से उस पूरे अपार्टमेंट में रह रहे लोगों को सर्तकता बरतने को कहा गया है। सभी लोगों को आइसोलेट कर दिया गया है। वहीं यूपी सरकार ने कानपुर को पूरा सेनेटाइज करने का फैसला लिया है।
बता दें कि कनिका कपूर के संपर्क में समारोह के दौरान कानपुर के कई उद्योगपति, अफसर और व्यापारी आए थे। गौरतलब हो कि लंदन से लौटने के बाद कनिका एयरपोर्ट पर बिना चेकिंग कराए वॉशरूम में छुपकर वहां से निकल गई थीं और उसके बाद उन्होंने लखनऊ और कानपूर में कुछ पार्टियां अटेंड की। इन पार्टियों में कई बड़ी हस्तियां शामिल थीं जिन्होंने कनिका के कनिका के कोरोना पॉजिटिव होने के बाद खुद को आइसोलेट कर लिया है।