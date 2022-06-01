scriptSinger KK passed away many expressed grief including PM Modi Amit Shah | बॉलीवुड के मशहूर गायक केके का निधन, पीएम मोदी-अमित शाह समेत कई हस्तियों ने जताया शोक | Patrika News

बॉलीवुड के मशहूर गायक केके का निधन, पीएम मोदी-अमित शाह समेत कई हस्तियों ने जताया शोक

KK Death: बॉलीवुड के जाने माने गायक केके का निधन हो गया। कोलकाता में एक शो के दौरान वे गिर गए। उनको अस्पताल ले जाया गया, लेकिन बचाया नहीं जा सका। गायक केके के निधन में बॉलीवुड से पूरे देश में शोक की लहर फैल गई।

नई दिल्ली

Published: June 01, 2022 08:11:31 am

KK Death: बॉलीवुड के मशहूर गायक केके का आकस्मिक निधन हो गया है। कोलकाता में एक कार्यक्रम में केके की अचानक तबियत खराब हो गई। उन्हें सीएमआरआई अस्पताल ले जाया गया। वहां पर डॉक्टरों ने मृत घोषित कर दिया। बताया जा रहा है कि केके का हार्ट अटैक की वजह से निधन हुआ है, लेकिन पोस्टमार्टम रिपोर्ट आने के बाद ही सही वजह पता चल पाएगी। 53 वर्षीय गायक और संगीतकार ने अपने करीब तीन दशक के करियर में बॉलीवुड में कई यादगार गानों को अपनी आवाज़ दी। केके को 'पल' और 'यारों' जैसे गानों के लिए जाना जाता है, जो 1990 के दशक के अंत में किशोरों के बीच बड़े हिट हो गए थे। गायक केके के निधन में बॉलीवुड से पूरे देश में शोक की लहर फैल गई। केके ने अपनी बेहतरीन गायकी से लोगों के दिलों में अपनी अलग जगह बनाई है। उनके यूं ही अचानक चले जाने से उनके चाहने वालों काफी दुखी है।

Singer KK passed away
Singer KK passed away

पीएम मोदी ने जताया शोक
गायक के निधन पर प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने शोक जताया है। पीएम मोदी ने अपने आधिकारिक ट्विटर हैंडल पर लिखा, केके के नाम से प्रसिद्ध गायक कृष्णकुमार कुन्नाथ के असामयिक निधन से दुखी हूं। उनके गीतों ने भावनाओं की एक विस्तृत श्रृंखला को दर्शाया, जो सभी आयु वर्ग के लोगों के साथ जुड़ा हुआ था। हम उन्हें उनके गानों के जरिए हमेशा याद रखेंगे। उनके परिवार और प्रशंसकों के प्रति संवेदना। शांति।

गृहमंत्री ने दी श्रद्धांजलि
गृहमंत्री अमित शाह ने गायक को श्रद्धांजलि देने हुए लिखा, केके बहुत ही प्रतिभाशाली और बहुमुखी गायक थे। उनका असामयिक निधन बहुत ही दुखद और भारतीय संगीत के लिए एक बहुत बड़ी क्षति है। अपनी प्रतिभाशाली आवाज से उन्होंने अनगिनत संगीत प्रेमियों के मन पर एक अमिट छाप छोड़ी है। उनके परिवार और प्रशंसकों के प्रति मेरी गहरी संवेदना है। शांति शांति।

अक्षय कुमार ने जताया दुख
बॉलीवुड अभिनेता अक्षय कुमार ने भी केके के निधन पर दुख जताया है। अक्षय ने ट्वीट किया, केके के दुखद निधन के बारे में जानकर बेहद दुखी और स्तब्ध हूं। यह बहुत बड़ा नुकसान है! ओम शांति।

कई भाषाओं में रिकार्ड किए गाने
आपको बता दें कि भारतीय फिल्म उद्योग के सबसे बहुमुखी गायकों में से एक केके ने कई भाषाओं में गाने रिकॉर्ड किए हैं। जिनमें हिंदी, तमिल, तेलुगु, कन्नड़ और बंगाली शामिल हैं। केके ने अपनी स्कूली पढ़ाई दिल्ली के माउंट सेंट मेरी से की। फिल्मों में ब्रेक मिलने से पहले ही केके ने करीब 3500 जिंगल्स गाए थे। उनके संगीत कार्यक्रम के क्लिप अब सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रहे हैं, जिसमें गायक को अपने प्रशंसकों के साथ चिल्लाते हुए देखा जा सकता है।

