बॉलीवुड के मशहूर गायक केके का निधन, पीएम मोदी-अमित शाह समेत कई हस्तियों ने जताया शोक

Saddened by the untimely demise of noted singer Krishnakumar Kunnath popularly known as KK. His songs reflected a wide range of emotions as struck a chord with people of all age groups. We will always remember him through his songs. Condolences to his family and fans. Om Shanti.

KK was a very talented and versatile singer. His untimely demise is very saddening and a huge loss to Indian music. With his gifted voice, he has left an indelible impression on the minds of countless music lovers. My deepest condolences to his family and fans. Om Shanti Shanti

Tragic to hear about the passing away of KK after falling ill while performing in Kolkata. Another reminder of how fragile life is. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/43B3dzykP3 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) May 31, 2022

Extremely sad and shocked to know of the sad demise of KK. What a loss! Om Shanti 🙏🏻

'Pal' was probably one of the first few 'viral' hindi songs during the pre-interent era. Sad news... RIP KK. — Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) May 31, 2022

I am unable to wrap my head around this news. Numb. #KK Why! This is too hard to accept! Heart is shattered in pieces.— Shreya Ghoshal (@shreyaghoshal) May 31, 2022

So sad to hear about KK’s death. He sang the first song of my first film. A great friend since then. Why so early, KK, why? But you have left behind a treasure of a playlist. Very difficult night. ॐ शांति।

Artists like KK never die. pic.twitter.com/MuOdAkEOJv— Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) May 31, 2022