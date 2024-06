Stree 2 Release Date: आजादी के दिन होगा आतंक, Munjya के बाद डराने आ रही ‘स्त्री 2’

SHRADDHA KAPOOR – RAJKUMMAR RAO: ‘STREE 2’ TEASER IS HERE… 15 AUG *INDEPENDENCE DAY* RELEASE… #JioStudios and #MaddockFilms unveil the teaser of #Stree2, sequel to the much-loved and immensely successful #Stree.



Directed by #AmarKaushik, #Stree2 features the original… pic.twitter.com/NTGevJefz2