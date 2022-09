इस एक गलती ने खत्म कर दिया था Vivek Oberoi का करियर, Salman Khan से सरेआम मांगनी पड़ी थी माफी

Helping us overcome all our obstacles and guiding us in every step of our lives, we are grateful for our Lord Ganesha’s blessings and love 🙏



Wishing all of you in the year ahead, a very prosperous journey ✨



गणपति बप्पा मोरया, पूडच्या वर्षी लवकर या ।



#GanpatiBappa pic.twitter.com/bLoC9fqN3Y