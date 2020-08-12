यूरोप ट्रिप के दौरान Sushant Singh Rajput के साथ ऐसा क्या हुआ कि बिगड़ने लगी तबीयत, मंत्र पढ़कर दूर करने लगे डर

Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty

  • साल 2019 में रिया-सुशांत(Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty ) दोनों छुट्टियां मनाने फ्लोरेंस गए हुए थे
  • 600 साल पुराने हैरिटेज होटल में ठहरे में हुए थे

नई दिल्ली। सुशांत सिंह राजपूत(Sushant Singh Rajput) की मौत के बाद रोज एक नया खुलासा सामने आ रहा है। आज सुशांत (Sushant Singh Rajput death) की मौत के 2महिने के करीब पूरा होने वाला है लेकिन उनकी मौत के कारणों का खुलासा अभी तक नही हो पाया है। अभी उनसे जुड़ी एक जानकारी ने सभी को हैरान कर दिया। सुशांत के सबसे खास रहे कुक ने खुलासा किया है कि सुशांत रिया और उनके भाई शोविक के साथ यूरोप का ट्रिप करके जब वापस लौटे थे तो उस दौरान सुशांत की तबीयत काफी बिगड़ गई थी।

रिया ने भी अपने बयान में बताया है कि साल 2019 में जब वे दोनों छुट्टियां मनाने फ्लोरेंस गए हुए थे तब उन्हें पहली बार इस बात का पता चला था कि सुशांत किसी मानसिक बीमारी से जूझ रहे हैं रिया (Rhea Chakraborty REVEALS) ने बताया कि हम लोग 600 साल पुराने हैरिटेज होटल में ठहरे में हुए थे जहां पर कई सौ साल पुरानी पेंटिंग्स लगी हुई थीं। होटल के कमरे काफी बड़े थे तभी सुशांत (sushant singh hallucinated of paintings after euro trip)की नजर एक पेटिंग पर गई जिसे देखने के बाद वो काफी सहम गए थे।

Still struggling to face my emotions.. an irreparable numbness in my heart . You are the one who made me believe in love, the power of it . You taught me how a simple mathematical equation can decipher the meaning of life and I promise you that I learnt from you every day. I will never come to terms with you not being here anymore. I know you’re in a much more peaceful place now. The moon, the stars, the galaxies would’ve welcomed “the greatest physicist “with open arms . Full of empathy and joy, you could lighten up a shooting star - now, you are one . I will wait for you my shooting star and make a wish to bring you back to me. You were everything a beautiful person could be, the greatest wonder that the world has seen . My words are incapable of expressing the love we have and I guess you truly meant it when you said it is beyond both of us. You loved everything with an open heart, and now you’ve shown me that our love is indeed exponential. Be in peace Sushi. 30 days of losing you but a lifetime of loving you.... Eternally connected To infinity and beyond

इस पेंटिंग में सैटर्न नाम का राक्षस अपने ही बच्चे को खा रहा है। सुशांत (sushant singh hallucinated after seeing a painting)उस पेटिंग को देखकर इतने डर गए थे कि कमरे में बैठकर सुशांत रुद्राक्ष की माला के साथ कुछ मंत्रों का जाप करने लगे थे। और बहुत अलग से दिख रहे थे। सुशांत उस रात सो तक नही पाए थे क्योंकि सुशांत को पेंटिग से अजीब चीजें नजर आने लगी थीं और रिया ने बताया कि उस रात हम लोगों ने जागकर रातें गुजारी थी। वहां पर रहने के बाद भी वो काफी शांत रहने लगे थे।

सुशांत के पेटिंग देखने के बाद ऐसा लगने लगा था कि वो किसी चीज से काफी डर गए है। उनके शरीर की ऊर्जा भी बहुत कम दिखने लगी थी और वो घंटों तक खामोश रहे लगे थे। इसके बाद उस ट्रिप से हम लोग जब वापस आए तो सुशांत की तबीयत तेजी से बिगड़ने लगी थी और वह अकेले में रहकर चिल्लाने और चीखने तक लगा था। कई बार वह रोने लगता था। हालांकि सुशांत मेडिकल हेल्प ले रहे थे और पुलिस के मुताबिक वह बायपोलर डिसऑर्डर का ट्रीटमेंट ले रहे थे।

रिया ने आगे बताया कि वह सुशांत की इस हालत को देखने के बाद पूरे वक्त मैं उनके साथ रहीं।अपने घर वापस जाने के बाद वह अपने घर से तब तक बाहर नहीं निकली थीं जब तक उन्हें 14 जून को सुशांत की मौत के बारे में पता चला। 10 जून को सुशांत ने शोविक को मैसेज करके रिया की तबीयत के बारे में भी पूछा था।

