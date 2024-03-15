scriptYodha Review: 'एक नंबर एक्शन है सिद्धार्थ की 'योद्धा'...' किसी ने बताया- सुपरहिट, तो कोई बोला- Outstanding, पढ़ें रिव्यू | Yodha Review in hindi Sidharth Malhotra Film twitter in outstanding disha patani raashi khanna | Patrika News
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood

Yodha Review: 'एक नंबर एक्शन है सिद्धार्थ की 'योद्धा'...' किसी ने बताया- सुपरहिट, तो कोई बोला- Outstanding, पढ़ें रिव्यू

locationमुंबईPublished: Mar 15, 2024 10:30:45 am

Submitted by:

Priyanka Dagar

Yodha Review: सिद्धार्थ मल्होत्रा की फिल्म 'योद्धा' 15 मार्च को बॉक्स ऑफिस पर रिलीज हो गई है। फिल्म का पहले शो का रिव्यू आ गया है आईये जानते है दर्शकों को कैसी लगी फिल्म...

yodha_review_in_hindi_sidharth_malhotra_film_twitter_in_outstanding_disha_patani_raashi_khanna.jpg
सिद्धार्थ मल्होत्रा की फिल्म योद्धा हुई रिलीज
Sidharth Malhotra Yodha Twitter Review: फिल्म 'योद्धा' शुक्रवार 15 मार्च को बॉक्स ऑफिस पर रिलीज हो गई है। सिद्धार्थ मल्होत्रा की इस फिल्म का पहले दिन का पहला शो दर्शकों को कैसा लगा इसका रिस्पांस सामने आ गया है। ट्विटर पर दर्शकों ने फिल्म को नंबर्स देने और अपनी राय बताई है आईये जानते हैं यूजर्स ने इस फिल्म को कितने स्टार और क्या रिव्यू दिए है...

यूजर्स ने दिए योद्धा को ऐसे रिव्यू (Sidharth Malhotra Yodha Review)


एक यूजर ने ट्विटर पर लिखा है- फिल्म योद्धा एक बाप लेवल की एंट्री। सिद्धार्थ का स्वैग और उनका स्टाइल शानदार है। दूसरे ने लिखा- दिल्ली का लड़का छा गया, सिद्धार्थ ने करियर की बेस्ट परफॉर्मेंस दी है सिद्धार्थ ने। वहीं एक और फैन ने लिखा- ये फिल्म इंस्पायर करती है। तो एक और यूजन ने लिखा- आउटस्टैंडिंग। एक यूजर ने करण जौहर और धर्मा प्रोडक्शन की तारीफ की है उन्होंने लिखा- ये बेस्ट तरीका है सिद्धार्थ को इस तरह से दिखाने का।
यह भी पढ़ें

Shaitaan का दिखा आतंक, 1 हफ्ते में अजय देवगन ने तोड़े अपनी 5 फिल्मों के रिकॉर्ड

बता दें, इस फिल्म 'योद्धा' का बजट 55 करोड़ बताया जा रहा है वहीं, करण जौहर के प्रोडक्शन हाउस धर्मा प्रोडक्शन ने योद्धा को प्रोड्यूस किया है। इस फिल्म में सिद्धार्थ मल्होत्रा के अलावा दिशा पाटनी, राशि खन्ना, अरुण कात्याल, अंकित राज और तनुज विरवानी अहम भूमिका में है।

ट्रेंडिंग वीडियो