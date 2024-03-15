Yodha Review: 'एक नंबर एक्शन है सिद्धार्थ की 'योद्धा'...' किसी ने बताया- सुपरहिट, तो कोई बोला- Outstanding, पढ़ें रिव्यू

यूजर्स ने दिए योद्धा को ऐसे रिव्यू (Sidharth Malhotra Yodha Review)

एक यूजर ने ट्विटर पर लिखा है- फिल्म योद्धा एक बाप लेवल की एंट्री। सिद्धार्थ का स्वैग और उनका स्टाइल शानदार है। दूसरे ने लिखा- दिल्ली का लड़का छा गया, सिद्धार्थ ने करियर की बेस्ट परफॉर्मेंस दी है सिद्धार्थ ने। वहीं एक और फैन ने लिखा- ये फिल्म इंस्पायर करती है। तो एक और यूजन ने लिखा- आउटस्टैंडिंग। एक यूजर ने करण जौहर और धर्मा प्रोडक्शन की तारीफ की है उन्होंने लिखा- ये बेस्ट तरीका है सिद्धार्थ को इस तरह से दिखाने का।

बता दें, इस फिल्म 'योद्धा' का बजट 55 करोड़ बताया जा रहा है वहीं, करण जौहर के प्रोडक्शन हाउस धर्मा प्रोडक्शन ने योद्धा को प्रोड्यूस किया है। इस फिल्म में सिद्धार्थ मल्होत्रा के अलावा दिशा पाटनी, राशि खन्ना, अरुण कात्याल, अंकित राज और तनुज विरवानी अहम भूमिका में है।