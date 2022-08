एशिया कप 2022 में पाकिस्तान के खिलाफ मुकाबले से पहले रोहित शर्मा का टीम को लेकर आया खास बयान

Step 1⃣ to keep us Believing in 💙 - 𝗞𝗲𝗲𝗽 𝗶𝘁 𝘀𝗶𝗺𝗽𝗹𝗲! 😉



Hear more about @ImRo45's mantras to a successful captaincy in an exclusive interview on #FollowTheBlues.



Every Sunday, 9 AM | Star Sports Network#BelieveInBlue #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/ZAPM11IUwr