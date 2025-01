अजमतुल्लाह उमरजई ने रचा इतिहास, यह उपलब्धि हासिल करने वाले अफगानिस्तान के बने पहले क्रिकेटर

Congratulations to our star all-rounder, @AzmatOmarzay, for being voted the ICC Men’s ODI Player of the Year 2024! 🏆



His outstanding all-round performance was key to AfghanAtalan's success in ODIs throughout 2024. 🤩



We wish Omarzai continued success in the future! 👍… pic.twitter.com/VRFzBlzZgb