DC vs KKR: बिना अर्द्धशतक के कोलकाता ने पार किया 200 का आंकड़ा, आंद्रे रसेल ने आखिर में मचाई तबाही

Innings Break!



An action-packed and highly competitive first half sees #KKR set a 🎯 of 2️⃣0️⃣5️⃣ for #DC.



2 points loading for? ⏳



Scorecard ▶ https://t.co/saNudbWaXT #TATAIPL | #DCvKKR pic.twitter.com/BP19soTUtn