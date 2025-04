Things are heating up in Delhi! 🔥#ViratKohli and #KLRahul exchange a few words in this nail-biting match between #DC and #RCB. 💪



Watch the LIVE action ➡ https://t.co/2H6bmSltQD#IPLonJioStar 👉 #DCvRCB | LIVE NOW on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2, Star… pic.twitter.com/Oy2SPOjApz