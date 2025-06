IND vs ENG: इंग्लैंड में भारतीय बल्लेबाजों ने दूसरी बार किया ऐसा, टीम इंडिया क्या 2002 की तरह इस बार भी दिखा पाएगी कमाल?

The Lords of Leeds! 🙌



The last time #TeamIndia won a Test match at Leeds in 2002, they had three centurions. Are we seeing a pattern here? 👀#ENGvIND 1st Test, Day 2 | Streaming LIVE NOW on JioHotstar 👉 https://t.co/PLSZ49Mrj4 pic.twitter.com/e9W3dE4Wue