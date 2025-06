KL Rahul Century: केएल राहुल का जलवा, इंग्लैंड पहुंचते ही शतक ठोक अंग्रेजों की उड़ाई नींद

Master-𝗞𝗟ass hundred! 👏



An innings full of patience, grit, and class – @klrahul is gearing up for the upcoming 5-match Test series against England! 👊



LIVE NOW ➡ https://t.co/W63I8THSXD



Watch ENGLAND LIONS 🆚 INDIA 'A' | Day 1 👉 Streaming Now on JioHotstar! pic.twitter.com/jmIBqke7eo