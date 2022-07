IND vs ENG: पुजारा-कोहली फेल, ऋषभ पंत की बदौलत भारतीय टीम मजबूत स्थिति में, जानें पहले दिन का स्कोर कार्ड

It's Stumps on the opening Day of the #ENGvIND Test at Edgbaston! @RishabhPant17 put on an absolute show to score a cracking 146. 💪 💪 @imjadeja remains unbeaten on 83. 👍 👍#TeamIndia post 338/7 on the board at the close of play.



Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/xOyMtKrYxM pic.twitter.com/4wSDG6EMa3