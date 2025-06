इंग्लैंड में जो कोई भारतीय ओपनर जो नहीं कर सका, केएल राहुल ने वो बड़ी ही आसानी से कर दिखाया

💯 𝙛𝙤𝙧 𝙆𝙇 𝙍𝙖𝙝𝙪𝙡! 👏 👏



His 9⃣th TON in Test cricket 🙌 🙌



What a wonderful knock this has been! 👌 👌



Updates ▶️ https://t.co/CuzAEnBkyu#TeamIndia | #ENGvIND | @klrahul pic.twitter.com/XBr9RiheBR