IPL 2025: चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स में धाकड़ बल्लेबाज की एंट्री, महज 28 गेंद में शतक ठोक तोड़ा था ऋषभ पंत का रिकॉर्ड

Say Yellove to Urvil Patel! 💪🏻💛



PS: This young lion has the joint fastest 💯 in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy to his credit!



Roar loud and proud, Urvil! 🦁🥳#WhistlePodu #Yellove 🦁💛 pic.twitter.com/hxyOzWVSnP