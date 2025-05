RCB vs SRH: ईशान किशन शतक से चूके, लखनऊ में खड़ा हुआ आईपीएल का दूसरा सबसे बड़ा स्कोर

The duo brought the carnage 🔥



Aniket Verma & Ishan Kishan's 17-ball 43-run partnership was fun while it lasted 🧡



Updates ▶ https://t.co/sJ6dOP9ung#TATAIPL | #RCBvSRH | @SunRisers | @ishankishan51 pic.twitter.com/i4S4Mt1OKC